Jihadist rebels armed under Operation Timber Sycamore. [Source: indianexpress.com]

Originally published in CovertAction Magazine

[This article coincides with the one year anniversary of the Syrian “revolution.”]

In August 2017, The New York Times reported on the Trump administration’s shutting down what it termed “one of the costliest covert action programs in the history of the CIA”—the $1 billion Operation Timber Sycamore, a four-year operation initiated by President Barack Obama to arm and train Syrian rebels trying to overthrow the Assad government.

Until that time, Operation Timber Sycamore, which at least one government official compared to Charlie Wilson’s war[1]—the CIA’s training of mujahadin soldiers to expel the Soviet Union from Afghanistan—was largely unknown to the American public.

The Times claimed that Timber Sycamore had had periods of success, such as in 2015 when “rebels using tank-destroying missiles, supplied by the C.I.A. and also Saudi Arabia, routed government forces in northern Syria.”

Syrian rebel utilizes tank-destroying missile—courtesy of the CIA. [Source: businessinsider.com ]

However, it was acknowledged that “some of the C.I.A.-supplied weapons had ended up in the hands of a rebel group tied to Al Qaeda,” which the Times said “sapped political support for the program.”[2]

Prior to commissioning Operation Timber Sycamore, President Barack Obama ordered a study of the history of the CIA’s covert arming of rebel groups, which determined that there were only one or two instances of “successful proxy wars.”

Despite the failure of the CIA’s secret wars from Albania in the late 1940s through Angola in the 1970s, and 1980s, Obama assigned the CIA to train militants under Timber Sycamore in Turkey and Jordan.[3]

Some of the weaponry was routed through NGO’s or humanitarian relief organizations.[4] Seventeen countries were involved.

Operation Timber Sycamore was carried out primarily in Jordan and Turkey[5] but an additional fifteen countries were involved.

The goal was to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a secular nationalist who was targeted for regime change because he resisted U.S. and Israeli hegemonic designs in the Middle East, allied with Russia and Iran, and rejected the building of an oil pipeline that would have served U.S. oil interests.[6]

In December 2024, the U.S. regime-change operation succeeded after Syria had been devastated by years of war and sanctions, and Assad fled to Russia.

His replacement, Mohammad al-Jolani, had been placed on a State Department terrorist list in 2017 as a member of an al-Qaeda offshoot (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) and carried out pogroms targeting Shia Alawites who supported Assad.[7]

Unlike Assad, al-Jolani enacted policies that were favorable to U.S. foreign policy interests and released a new map of Syria that excluded the Golan Heights, thereby effectively ceding it to Israel.

The weapons that were supplied to jihadist rebels under Timber Sycamore were bought in the Balkans and elsewhere around Eastern Europe including Bulgaria, and flown in through CIA subsidiary aircraft and Silk Way Airlines, an Azerbaijani public company of cargo planes under oversight of the Israeli government.[8]

To help advance Timber Sycamore, the Obama administration forged closer relations with Bulgarian leader Boyko Borisov who was a mafia lord. Arms were procured through the CIA’s bolstering its connection to Eastern Europe’s criminal underground.[9]

Obama and Bulgarian President and mafia lord, Boyko Borisov. [Source: novinite.com ]

U.S. arms manufacturers that shipped high-grade military weapons included Orbital ATK (bought in 2018 by Northrop Grumman) and Chemring Military Products, which also supplied the Afghan National Police.[10]

An article in The Canberra Times stated that 2,000 tons of Eastern European-manufactured weapons had been delivered to Aqaba alone by April 2016.[11]

Qatar and the UAE assisted in covert arms supplies, along with Saudi Arabia, which contributed both weapons and large sums of money—around $700 million per year (40% of the Syrian state’s pre-war defense budget).[12]

CIA paramilitary operatives trained rebels in basic infantry skills and to use Kalashnikovs, mortars, antitank guided missiles and other weapons provided them also with $200 cash. They further provided media training to help the rebels promote their “achievements” on social media.[13]

U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens oversaw a covert arms-supply pipeline from Libya. Ships from there delivered TOWs, surface-to-air missiles, and other high-tech weaponry to the port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey.[14]

To limit appearances of its wide-scale intervention in Syria, Turkey outsourced military training operations to a private military company called SADAT International Defense Consultancy.[15]

The same approach was adopted by the Obama and Trump administrations, which bolstered Timber Sycamore by contracting private mercenary companies to carry out military training, weapons supply, intelligence analysis and other covert military operations in Syria.

One of the companies that received a $10 million Pentagon contract for intelligence analysis in 2016, Six3 Intelligence Solutions, was subsequently acquired by CACI International, which was ordered by a U.S. federal judge to pay $42 million in damages because of the role of its employees in torturing captives at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq following the Bush administration’s invasion of Iraq.[16]

The New York Times reported that some Jordanian intelligence officers pilfered stockpiles of weapons the CIA had shipped for the Syrian rebels, selling them on the black market.

A Jordanian police captain, Anwar Abu Zaid, shot and killed three American soldiers who had been training Syrian rebels as part of the CIA program.[17]

Jordanian police Captain Anwar Abu Zaid. [Source: yalibnan.com ]

Another New York Times article quoted from Hassan Aboud, commander of Suquor al-Sham, an Islamist group known to carry out suicide bombings receiving weapons under Timber Sycamore, who said that there were “fake Free Syrian Army (FSA) brigades claiming to be revolutionaries,” who when they got weapons sold them on the black market.[18]

Syrian rebel brigades armed by the CIA—where are the moderates? [Source: middleeasteye.net ]

Obama administration officials confirmed to The New York Times that senior White House officials were regularly briefed on the arms shipments carried out under Timber Sycamore.[19] The briefings included reports that the CIA-trained rebels had summarily executed prisoners and committed other violations of the rules of armed conflict.

John Brennan, Obama’s last CIA director who was close to Saudi spy chief Prince Mohammed bin Nayef from his time as the CIA’s Riyadh Station Chief in the 1990s, remained a vigorous defender of Timber Sycamore despite alleged divisions inside the spy agency about Timber Sycamore’s effectiveness.[20]

Mohammed bin Nayef [Source: dailynewsegypt.com ]

One top official justified the program on the ground that the Gulf Arab States, Turkey and Saudi Arabia “were going to do it one way or another. They weren’t asking for a ‘Mother, may I?’ from us. But if we could help them in certain ways, they’d appreciate that.”[21]

These kinds of spurious arguments received almost no pushback in Congress. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee who is considered on the dovish end of the political spectrum, raised questions about why the U.S. needed Saudi money forTimber Sycamore and demanded greater transparency but never questioned the underlying program.[22]

According to CIA-linked researcher Charles Lister, there were at least 50 vetted rebel groups fighting in Syria that received weapons or training through Timber Sycamore. All of them, he said, worked with the al-Qaeda-linked al-Nusra Front because they were considered to be very good on the battlefield.[23]

David Ignatius wrote in The Washington Post that a knowledgeable official estimated that CIA-backed fighters trained under Timber Sycamore may have killed or wounded 100,000 Syrian soldiers and their allies between 2013 and 2017.[24]

CIA shill David Ignatius. [Source: wired.com ]

A British trainer complained to Harper’s Magazine correspondent Charles Glass that Timber Sycamore was benefiting religious fanatics more than any moderate, secular oppositionists.

A Green Beret associated with the training program in Turkey admitted “a good 95 percent of them [rebels receiving arms and training under Timber Sycamore] were either working with terrorist organizations or were sympathetic to them.”[25]

Some adopted suicide bombings and tortured and beheaded captives. Others raped girls because their fathers refused to give them money or waterboarded and whipped people who refused to support them.[26]

A leading recipient of CIA support, the Free Syrian Army (FSA), was “little more than a cover for the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Nusra,” according to the above quoted Green Beret.[27]

The FSA’s ranks were bolstered by jihadists that came to fight with them from Chechnya, Afghanistan, Algeria and China (Uyghur Muslims).[28]

U.S. CIA/Special Forces train FSA soldiers under Operation Timber Sycamore. [Source: almashareq.com ]

Journalist Max Blumenthal reported that one of the rebel groups that was trained and equipped under Timber Sycamore was Nour al-Din al Zenki, a Salafist fighting unit founded by Sheikh Tawfiq Shahabuddin, who was singled out by Amnesty International for carrying out a wave of kidnappings and torturing activists and journalists in rebel-held Aleppo.

The neo-conservative Institute for the Study of War listed al-Zenki as a “moderate rebel force,” though a video captured them sawing off the head of a Palestinian captive who had been fighting for Assad’s forces and dangling it before a cell phone camera.[29]

They also killed homosexuals by throwing them off of rooftops.[30]

Sheikh Tawfiq Shahabuddin [Source: en.wikipedia.org ]

Another “moderate rebel” group financed under Timber Sycamore, Ahrar al-Sham, was headed by Abu Khalid al-Suri, who had fought alongside Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan during CIA-backed operations against the Soviet Union in the 1980s and was named by a Spanish court as a key figure in orchestrating al-Qaeda’s Madrid train bombing in 2004.[31]

Incredibly, as reported by the Los Angeles Times in 2016, rebel groups supported by the CIA were fighting groups being armed by the Pentagon in a separate program from Timber Sycamore.[32]

None of the groups was actually moderate.

Joe Biden told students at the Harvard Kennedy School in October 2014 “our biggest problem was our allies. The Turks…the Saudis, the Emirates, etc., what were they doing? They were so determined to take down Assad and essentially have a proxy Sunni-Shia war, what did they do? They poured hundreds of millions of dollars and tens, thousands of tons of weapons into anyone who would fight against Assad. Except that the people who were being supplied were al-Nusra and al-Qaeda and the extremist elements of jihadis coming from other parts of the world.”[33]

Biden’s admission about the lack of “moderate rebels” prompted the Obama administration to refocus military operations in Syria toward defeating al-Qaeda and ISIS, commensurate with the goals of the Global War on Terror.[34]

However, the central goal remained regime change, targeting Assad and the reduction of Iranian influence in Syria and in the rest of the Middle East.[35]

The Voltaire Network reported that, at the end of the Obama administration, Timber Sycamore was privatized and came to be coordinated by Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts (KKR), a hundred-billion-dollar private Wall Street equity firm which appointed General David Petraeus, the original coordinator of Timber Sycamore, as partner and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute, a private intelligence agency.[36]

David Petraeus in his office at the KKR Global Institute. [Source: lejdd.fr ]

KKR’s involvement exemplifies the long nexus between Wall Street and the CIA and Wall Street’s support for covert operations and imperialistic intervention in the Middle East designed to bring profits to corporate investors, weapons contractors, big oil companies and Wall Street banks.