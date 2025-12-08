Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

ChatterX
12h

Mujahideen, Contras, ISIS, Al-CIAda, Boko Haram…

***

"The Muslim terrorist apparatus was created by US intelligence as a Geopolitical weapon"

-Zbigniew Brzeziński, interview with Le Nouvele Observateur, published 15-21 Jan 1998

youtube.com/watch?v=wtwwk5cuOvU

***

"Al-Qaeda is on our side in Syria"

-Jake Sullivan, US National Security advisor, to Hillary Clinton, 2012-02-12

youtu.be/D8pZgwOdIuA?t=494

***

CIA training Syrian "rebels" to fight against Assad, CBS, 2013:

youtube.com/watch?v=vqyqrLePwns

MakerOfNoise
9h

THFTMM - Thanks for sharing!

