Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
1d

It's always great to see Americans willing to risk arrest, and face often significant personal challenges - in the effort to help end the suffering and the genocides, of those targeted for annihilation by OUR Empire's policies.

There can be no doubt about the US' direct involvement in this ongoing campaign of Genocide and war crime atrocities - undeniably a war of aggression and extermination, directed at the entire Palestinian people, and others, nearby in the region. This war began under 'Genocide Joe' Biden - but it has sadly continued as part of the US Government's Continuity of Government, and Continuity of Agenda, now - under trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J C's avatar
J C
18h

Thank you for this report. ✌️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture