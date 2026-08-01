Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Karen Silkworm's avatar
Karen Silkworm
16h

Inside a ‘Hell on Earth’ in Oklahoma

“The Greer Center was supposed to be a refuge for people with developmental disabilities. But accounts from inside the secretive facility paint a starkly different picture, depicting a place where helpless patients faced beatings, waterboarding and constant fear.”

By Danny Hakim and Rachel Nostrant Sept. 14, 2025 New York Times

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