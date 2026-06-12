Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheQueueC's avatar
TheQueueC
19h

Nothing is as it seems.

Reply
Share
Olaf's avatar
Olaf
20h

Bullshit.

Putin is a poisoner.

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture