[Source: en.wikipedia.org]

Originally published in CovertAction Magazine

On November 1, 2006, a former Russian spy turned British MI6 agent, Alexander “Sasha” Litvinenko, was poisoned with polonium while meeting with two alleged Russian agents, Andrey Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun, and an Italian security consultant, Mario Scaramella, at the bar of a hotel.

Litvinenko died 23 days later in a London hospital.

The U.S. media at the time reported that Litvinenko had made a death-bed accusation that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind his killing, though Litvinenko never in fact actually said that but was made to sign a form stating so in a state of incapacitation.[1]

A 2016 UK inquiry and 2021 European Court of Human Rights determined that Lugovoy and Kovtun killed Litvinenko, acting on behalf of the Russian intelligence services, and ordered Russia to pay Litvinenko’s wife €100,000 in damages.

Andrey Lugovoy (left) and Dmitry Kovtun (right). [Source: bbc.com ]

The Litvinenko case has been used to rally Western opinion against Vladimir Putin and Russia.

However, in 2016, Paul Baril, a former French counter-terrorism army unit commander and security adviser to French presidents Giscard D’Estaing and François Mitterrand, gave a YouTube interview that turns the official narrative of Litvinenko’s killing on its head.

Working at the time for a watchdog group that investigates global corruption, Baril said that Lugovoy and Kovtun were set up and that the CIA and British MI6 (British intelligence agency) were behind Litvinenko’s killing as part of Operation Beluga.

The latter’s purpose was to manipulate public opinion by making Putin look like he was a killer and to try to undermine the credibility of the Russian intelligence services and government as part of a broader plan to destabilize Russia.

The CIA and MI6 had both cultivated strong ties to right-wing Russian émigrés and Chechens living in London who supported Operation Beluga and the larger regime-change program of which it was part.

According to Baril, the masterminds who coordinated the killing were Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who invested part of his fortune in trying to unseat Putin after facing prosecution for white-collar crimes in Russia,[2] and Bill Browder, a billionaire hedge-fund manager who was convicted by a Russian court in absentia of tax evasion and whose company, Hermitage Capital Management[3], was involved in the manipulation of financial markets in Russia.

A key figure lobbying for sanctions on Russia, based on the fraudulent claim that the Russian government had stolen $230 from him, Browder was identified by Baril as an American intelligence agent who spread stories in the media as part of Operation Beluga about Putin’s supposed illicit wealth (around $200 million) stored in off-shore accounts.[4]

Browder’s hatred for Putin stemmed largely from the fact that Putin had adopted policies designed to take Russia’s economy back from Western financiers like himself who had looted it throughout the 1990s and were poised to take control over Russian oil and gas companies.

Imported for Operation Beluga through a Chechen-Italian mafia connection, polonium was chosen, according to Baril, because it is a poison produced in Russia that would be publicly associated with Russia.

Baril said, significantly, that a British judge who conducted an investigation determined that no traces of polonium were found on the plane in which Lugovoy and Kovtun flew into London.

This finding helps corroborate Lugovoy’s assertion that he and Kovtun had been “marked with polonium on purpose [at the hotel bar by Mario Scaramella] for subsequent use in the political scandal.”[5]

According to Baril, Chechen operatives in the pay of Berezovsky, Browder and MI6/CIA coordinated Litvinenko’s killing with Scaramella, who had sold Russian arms in Naples and went back to Italy afterwards.

Scaramella previously gave a lecture on space “anti-terror technologies” at a security conference where John Gannon, the CIA’s Deputy Director for Analysis and Production, also spoke with a RAND Corporation analyst, making a connection to the U.S. “deep state” seem apparent.

Baril said that Scaramella—who had to have been the one to put the polonium in Litvinenko’s sushi and tea—openly bragged that he could safely walk with polonium in his pocket.

Baril said that the British and other investigations were flawed in failing to consider the Italian track of Scaramella, and to ask why the Italians did not take him into custody or what is happening to him now.

At the time of his murder, Litvinenko was working for Berezovsky along with some private British security firms and MI6.[6] He was also, according to Baril, closely connected with the Chechen mafia, having been tasked with distributing Berezovsky’s money to Chechen groups that carried out covert operations against the Russian government.[7]

Baril said that Litvinenko’s whole story was strange, as he had become a lieutenant colonel in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) at the tender age of 36, and then defected to Britain in the 1990s.

At the time of his defection, he was one of four ex-FSB officers who said that the Russian intelligence agencies wanted to assassinate Berezovsky at a public event that Baril said was paid for by Bill Browder.

In 2002, Litvinenko published two books financed by Berezovsky (Blowing Up Russia: The Secret Plot to Bring Back KGB Terror and Lubyanka Criminal Group) that linked Putin to organized crime and alleged that Putin was behind September 1999 terrorist bombings in Russia.[8]

That Putin would be behind Litvinenko’s killing is unlikely given that Litvinenko was killed years after his defection, meaning that he no longer had any insider knowledge that Putin would have wanted to prevent the MI6 from obtaining and that could damage him.[9]

Putin also would not have wanted to look bad internationally and undermine relations with Western countries he had been trying to establish.

Media vilification of Putin that appears to have been part of Operation Beluga and its offshoots. [Source: cms.polsci.ku.dk ]

Baril said that a key reason Putin was targeted under Operation Beluga was that Russia’s actions under his leadership obstructed U.S. and UK designs in Ukraine and Syria.

Baril called for an international investigation into Litvinenko’s death headed by Carla Del Ponte, the former prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), who was removed by the UN Security Council under pressure from the Bush administration and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who was going to be indicted by the ICTR.

Baril said that Del Ponte had experience investigating complicated cases and was not connected to the CIA. If she were appointed, he would “introduce her to all the central elements of the investigation,” and in turn help get the truth out.

Carla Del Ponte [Source: ici.radio-canada.ca ]

Berezovsky Also Murdered by the “Deep State”

Baril believes that the suspicious death of Boris Berezovsky, who died at his home in southern England on March 23, 2013, of a supposed suicide, should also be investigated

According to Baril, Berezovsky’s killing has all the trademarks of a professional assassination.

The official story makes no sense, Baril says, because it holds that Berezovsky hung himself from a shower rail and then somehow let himself down from the noose (supposedly made from a scarf) and was still alive for a period afterward.

Baril said that he knew Berezovsky well and that he was not a man who would commit suicide.

Berezovsky’s personal fortune at the time of his death was around $250-$500 million.

Bernd Brinkmann, a German forensic scientist retained by the Berezovsky family, determined that the marks on Berezovsky’s neck were “not consistent with strangling through suspension.”[10]

The paramedic who arrived on the scene also revealed that his radiation alarm went off as he entered the property, and that he was puzzled by the fact that Berezovsky’s face was purple, when usually faces of people who hang themselves are “quite pale.” Additionally, there was a mystery fingerprint in the bathroom that police were unable to identify.[11]

Berezovsky’s mansion where he was found dead in March 2013. [Source: bbc.com ]

Baril said that the motive behind Berezovsky’s murder was that he talked too much and was a threat to expose Operation Beluga and other criminal operations carried out by Bill Browder, the CIA and MI6.

At the time of his death, Berezovsky was said to be taking drugs, which made him more uncontrollable and perceivedly unreliable.

Baril expressed belief that Browder was a key figure behind Berezovsky’s death, as he knew what was going on with him and had the most to lose from potential revelations by him.

Immediately after Berezovsky’s death, Baril said, Browder “leaked bullshit” to the media that Putin was involved—when there is absolutely no evidence of this.[12]

Berezovsky’s death is part of a wider pattern of suspicious deaths of people associated with Browder and the intelligence milieu he was part of. Baril mentioned the December 1999 death of Browder’s business partner Edmond Safra in Monaco, which showed clear signs of foul play.

Wider Pattern of Deceit

Operation Beluga looks to have provided a blueprint for two other disinformation operations—the Skripal and Navalny poisonings—that served the same purpose.

In both cases, Vladimir Putin and the Russian FSB were accused of carrying out poisonings that either never actually took place or were carried out by Western intelligence services with the goal of framing Putin and the FSB.

Sergei Skripal had similarities with Litvinenko in that he was a former Russian intelligence agent who defected to MI6 (Skripal may have actually remained loyal to Moscow as a triple agent).

The official story broke down when the doctor who treated Sergei said he was not poisoned with Novichok. Sergei’s daughter Yulia also said she and her father were attacked in a restaurant by a non-Russian—in the official story, a Russian agent put the poison on the Skripals’ doorknob.[13]

After their recovery—which would have been impossible had they been poisoned with Novichok, a deadly substance—Yulia and Sergei mysteriously vanished, leading to suspicion they were murdered to cover up the deception operation.[14]

In the case of Navalny, doctors who treated him in Omsk, Siberia, after his alleged poisoning by Russian agents in August 2021, concluded that Navalny suffered from a metabolic disorder and was not poisoned.

Navalny with his wife and children in the hospital during recovery. [Source: healthyworldforall.com ]

The Kremlin considered the Navalny “poisoning” to be an “amateurishly staged performance” that was part of a “hysterical anti-Russia campaign begun in the West,” which “aimed purely to further sanctions against Russia.”[15]

This latter assessment applies equally well to Operation Beluga and other like-minded intelligence operations that have helped to revitalize the Russophobic climate of the Cold War.

The big winners are the arms corporations and Wall Street investment houses that own them. They have profited massively from the war in Ukraine and renewed arms race, which is justified by the CIA-MI6-manufactured image of Putin as a monster/villain.