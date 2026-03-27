Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Martin Anantharaman's avatar
Martin Anantharaman
2h

Yeah, great👏 … found all I had in mind - though I had also identified Anders Aslund. Now, ideology is all well and good - but in the modern world it’s really a “service” (a bit moe specialized than politics) to achieve something for someone - but I can’t grasp the “cui bono” - or is it the atavistic “there can only be one” at work - which would then apply equally to China, North Korea - and Iran? .. just thought that the masterminds playing the great game had got a bit beyond that …

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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
2h

Guy Mettan's book "Creating Russophobia: From the Great Religious Schism to Anti-Putin Hysteria" was a great read, I'll have to try these. Thanks.

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