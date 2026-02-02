Markwayne Mullin [Source: capitoltrades.com]

Originally published in CovertAction Magazine

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) has cultivated an image as a Rambo-type hero, which was burnished in August 2021 when he took an unauthorized trip to Afghanistan to try to help rescue people fleeing the Taliban after they returned to power in Afghanistan.

A former mixed martial arts fighter and wrestler who champions the Trump administration’s trillion-dollar-plus military budget, Mullin is a super-hawk sitting on the Senate Armed Services Committee who criticized President Joe Biden for supposedly “appeasing” countries like Iran.

In 2022, Mullin introduced a bill in Congress that would allow U.S. citizens to volunteer to fight Russia on behalf of Ukraine, claiming that thousands of Americans were ready to fight communism. (Lacking even a bachelor’s degree, Mullin does not seem to realize that Russia under Vladimir Putin is not a communist country.)[1]

While Mullin may genuinely subscribe to reactionary political views,[2] his opportunism was disclosed in an article in The Oklahoman in late January, which revealed that he had bought Chevron and RTX (formerly Raytheon) stock just days before U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in an illegal Special Forces raid, Operation Absolute Resolve.

A spokesperson for Mullin told The Oklahoman that the purchases were made without Mullin’s input by a firm that manages his stock trading. This excuse seems to be disingenuous since Mullin had to have green-lighted the stock trades and did not demand their cancelation or say that he sold back the RTX and Chevron stock shares after they were disclosed.

Markwayne Mullin with U.S, Air Force officer at one of Oklahoma’s five major military bases. [Source: mullin.senate.gov ]

In an online analysis for Capitol Trades, Turra Rasheed noted that Mullin made the RTX stock purchase on December 29, just five days before Operation Absolute Resolve and twelve days after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers, which signaled a sharp escalation in policy and threat of war.

Voting against a Senate resolution invoking the War Powers Act that aimed to block the possibility of further military action in Venezuela, Mullin called Operation Absolute Resolve an “outstanding coordinated effort from the intelligence community and our men and women in uniform” that “only the United States and President Trump could have pulled off,” adding that Maduro was an “illegitimate president” who was “holding Venezuela hostage.”

On his website, Mullin argues for a policy of “peace through strength to deter adversaries like Communist China and protect the homeland.” Mullin states that as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, he is “committed to supporting Oklahoma’s five world-class military installations to ensure they have the resources they need to protect and defend our nation.”

Mullin leaves out how he stands to profit personally from these commitments and the policy of “peace through strength” through his investments in weapons and oil companies that are enriched by U.S. military interventions.[3]

It just so happens that the U.S. Navy purchased 873 RTX Tomahawk missiles which were placed on U.S. warships that surrounded Venezuela during Operation Absolute Resolve, and that Chevron was the only U.S. oil company operating in Venezuelaprior to Maduro’s kidnapping and the only U.S. company with U.S. government authorization to export oil from there.

RTX Tomahawk missile launched from the USS Chafee. RTX has been awarded lucrative contracts from the Navy for expanded production and upgrading of the Tomahawks that are placed on U.S. warships deployed to the Caribbean. Mullin bought stock in RTX while supporting U.S. intervention in Venezuela as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. [Source: navalnews.com ]

Journalist Lois Parshley wrote that Chevron was “uniquely positioned in the aftermath of the [Venezuelan] invasion: its leadership and board have long orbited Republican circles, with deep ties to the Trump administration and a history of big GOP donations.”[4]

These donations presumably include ones to Mullin, who, according to opensecrets.com, took in $482,516 in donations from the oil and gas industry in 2023-2024.[5]

In the first two weeks after Mullin’s stock purchases, Chevron’s share price rose by 10.1% and RTX’s by about 9.5%. The value of his stock purchases was said to be between $15,000 and $50,000 for each company, meaning that Mullin made a lot of money from the deals—adding to a net worth that was previously estimated to be between $31.6 million and $75.6 million.[6]

Following in James Inhofe’s Footsteps

Mullin’s brazen war-profiteering follows in the footsteps of his predecessor, James Inhofe, another big-time war hawk who served on the Senate Armed Services Committee for more than a quarter century and had the $850 billion 2023 defense budget named after him.

In 2018, Senator Inhofe was found to have purchased tens of thousands of dollars in Raytheon stock just a week after he lobbied the Trump administration to increase military spending to then-record levels.

Like Mullin, Inhofe made the same excuse: that it was his stockbroker who made the deal and that he was unaware of it.

James Inhofe shakes hands with American soldiers. [Source: twitter.com ]

At the time of the stock deal, Raytheon was supplying the Saudi military with laser-guided bombs and other weapons that were being used to carry out genocide in Yemen—with U.S. backing. Raytheon’s stock increased from $108 per share in 2015 to $180 per share in 2019, due in part to the profits accrued from the Saudi arms sales.

Inhofe was at the time championing billion-dollar U.S. weapons supplies to Saudi Arabia as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and spoke out forcefully to block measures to halt those sales from which he directly profited, and to ensure that restrictive measures aimed at curbing Saudi arms sales were left out of the final versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

A Saudi-led bombing of a funeral hall in Sanaa, Yemen, in 2016 killed at least 140 people and injured another 500. A bomb shard was linked to the American company Raytheon, in which Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe bought stock while sanctioning its weapons sales as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. [Source: genocidewatch.com ]

Oklahoma No Anomaly

While it is easy to mock Oklahoma as a backward state, what is going on there is, unfortunately, not an anomaly.

According to a report in Responsible Statecraft written by Nick Cleveland-Stout, at least 37 members of Congress and their families traded defense stocks in 2024, totaling between $24 million and $113 million.

Eight of the 37 congressmembers held positions on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, the committees that oversee defense policy and foreign relations.

As members of those committees, they would have been privy to intelligence briefings that could help them predict future stock prices.

According to Cleveland-Stout, the top defense stock trader was Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat who traded at least $22 million worth of stock of top 100 Pentagon contractors, including Northrop Grumman, IBM and Microsoft, which received $414 million from the Pentagon in 2023 for software and cloud computing services.

Gottheimer held positions on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the National Security Subcommittee of the House Committee on Financial Services. When his actions were exposed, he gave the same excuse as Mullin and Inhofe, telling MSNBC that his stock trades were made by a third-party financial firm and that he had “literally no idea what they do.”

The second most active defense stock trader, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), bought Microsoft call options less than two weeks before the U.S. Army announced a $22 billion contract with the software company to supply augmented reality headsets.[7]

Another blatant conflict of interest was seen with Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), the seventh most active stock trader who participated in a Senate Armed Services committee hearing on military innovation, headlined by Lockheed CEO James Taiclet, when he owned $50,000 in Lockheed stock.

Cleveland-Stout’s report concluded by endorsing the Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks Act, or ETHICS Act, which would prohibit members of Congress from trading individual stocks.

Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA), the author of the bill, was quoted stating that “lawmakers like me, we’re kind of like umpires in a baseball game, we call balls and strikes. And you definitely don’t let umpires bet on the outcome of the game.”

These comments are certainly true, though Ossoff might have added that the game being played is a particularly deadly one—especially for eastern Ukrainians, Gazans, Syrians, Libyans, Venezuelans and other people around the world on the wrong end of the guns.