Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Oh, that Stanford:

“I’m a believer in the virtues of public service and what it means to our country,” Burns told the audience.

William Burns has been many things in his long career: U.S. ambassador to Jordan and later Russia, deputy secretary of state, career ambassador, and president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, among others. But with his confirmation on March 19, 2021 he added a wholly unique title to his already remarkable list of accomplishments: the first diplomat to ever serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Burns’ career path was not always clear. As a young college graduate in 1981, he received an offer from the Foreign Service, but hesitated to take it. His father, a Major General in the U.S. Army, wrote him a note with the advice, “Nothing can make you prouder than to serve your country with honor.”

At his recent visit to the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Burns offered the students in attendance similar council about pursuing careers in public service. A recording of his remarks is below.

Everything about Stanford is tainted:

Amy Zegart, PhD

Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Morris Arnold and Nona Jean Cox Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution

Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI

Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science

Let's go to the CIA Reading Room:

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/what-electronic-reading-room

STANFORD RESEARCH INSTITUTE (SRI) INVESTIGATION INTO PARAPSYCHOLOGY

Leland, go Marxist, young man:

Buried in the stacks of the Stanford University Archives is a secret about Stanford’s history that has been kept for decades. It is not the kind of secret that needed anyone to keep it hidden; rather, it is a “public secret”—a piece of history that our society, by the very nature of its development over the last 100 years, was likely to erase from its transmitted memory. Even that great conservator of history, the university, can be party to this erasure when its history departs from the contemporary narrative it wishes to project.

Leland Stanford was one of the “Big Four” — the owners of the Central Pacific Railroad, and by mid-century he had amassed a fortune of many millions of dollars. When one spoke of a “Robber Baron” in the 1880s, Leland Stanford would be among the first names to come to mind. Yet during the final decade of his life, Leland Stanford had come to the conclusion that American society would in the future be better off if it did not create more tycoons such as himself; that the industries of American should instead come to be owned and managed cooperatively by their very workers, and the division between capitalist and laborer disappear. This, as Stanford saw it, would be a fulfillment of the dream of American democracy.

This idea did not originate with Leland Stanford. In the 1880s, the vision of a cooperative commonwealth—a system of worker-owned cooperatives—moved from the margins of politics to form the core of a mass political movement in the United States, the Populists, which was at its zenith. And Leland Stanford, citing his personal experience and applying his most forceful arguments, became a champion of the vision.

The Populists (involving millions of southern farmers and northern industrial workers) were the last mass movement in the United States to comprehensively challenge the growing domination of society by burgeoning corporations. From today’s vantage point, we may identify the labor movement as the home for such political aspirations. This, however, is a misconception; the “labor movement” emerged after the defeat of the Populists in the 1890s, and was far more narrowly conceived than the Populists’ ambitions: it accepted a social contract that gave corporations the role of initiator and controller of employment, production, services, and capital. The labor union movement, in contrast to the Populists, sought merely to give workers better contracts within this structure of control. In American history since the defeat of the Populists, the idea of worker ownership of corporations has been relegated to the margins of political debate and creativity, a niche so marginal that from our vantage point of the 1990s, the idea sounds socialistic, utopian, or simply quaint.

In 1885, however, when Leland Stanford became a United States Senator and founded Stanford University, worker ownership of industry seemed neither utopian nor quaint. It was a widely discussed idea for averting the escalating crises between corporations and workers that appeared at that time to be headed toward an ominous denouement. Worker ownership of industry was seen as a good idea which needed to be tried, and America was seen as a society free enough that it could be tried. The Populists hoped therefore that the steady replacement of corporations by worker cooperatives could be achieved. The goal of the “seizure of State power” advocated by the communists in Europe was alien to this movement. Cooperatives were seen not as an end to free-enterprise, but as a freeing of enterprise for common people from domination by the “plutocracy” of wealthy industrialists.

While the idea of worker cooperatives may seem to the contemporary reader an interesting, if impractical, ideal, during the Populist movement it formed the foundation for hope in the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Should today’s social contract ever fail on a large scale, one can expect that ideas from the margins (crazy as well as rational) will flow into the center as people become more receptive to novel solutions for the society’s woes. It is therefore prudent to maintain the “germ lines” of social thought, much as horticulturalists maintain heirloom plant varieties for the day when their genetic endowments may prove useful. The story of Leland Stanford’s embrace of the concept of worker cooperatives provides a window into a body of social thought that one day we may be glad that we preserved.

https://dynamics.org/Altenberg/PAPERS/BCLSFV/

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/come-on-praeger-university-sic-and

https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/06/a-battle-for-humane-consciousness-in-a-war-against-truth-exposing-the-dark-arts-of-war/

KYAQ.org, my interview with Jeremy, on Sept. 3, 2025, but here too:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1R6wpL36yh2guA_-phzT6m-b-uJ5YDo_k/view?usp=sharing

