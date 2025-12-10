Col. Husni al-Zaim, center, foreground, stands at attention while the national anthem is played during his inauguration in Damascus as president of the Syrian Republic in 1949. Behind him are officers and officials who supported him when he took control of the government in a coup d’état. [Source: theintercept.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

[This is the second of two articles this week timed for the one year anniversary of the so-called Syrian revolution. Both are drawn from my book with Dan Kovalik, Syria: Anatomy of Regime Change]

U.S. media accounts of the fall of the Assad dynasty in Syria failed to disclose that the U.S. had engaged in a thirteen-year-long operation that started with the Arab Spring and continued with the launching of Operation Timber Sycamore by the Obama administration, the largest covert operation since the CIA’s support for the Afghan mujahadin in the 1980s.

The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and even alternative media outlets like Democracy Now, made it seem like Assad had fallen suddenly and organically, as a result of a popular rebellion and that this was cause for celebration.[1]

Blogger Caitlin Johnstone wrote “we’re all meant to pretend this was a 100 percent organic uprising driven solely and exclusively by the people of Syria despite years and years of evidence to the contrary” and the fact that the “U.S. power alliance [encompassing Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar] crushed Syria using proxy warfare, starvation sanctions, constant bombing operations, and a military occupation explicitly designed to cut Syria off from oil and wheat in order to prevent its reconstruction after the Western-backed civil war.”[2]

Johnstone is on the mark but even she may not be aware of the fact that the regime-change operation targeting Assad fit with a long history of U.S. covert meddling in Syria dating back to the 1940s.

In 1999, historian Douglas Little published an article in Middle East Journal entitled “Cold War and Covert Action: The United States and Syria, 1945-1958,” which noted that, “as early as 1949, Syria had become an important staging ground for the CIA’s earliest experiments in covert action.”[3]

The experiment included the staging of a coup d’état in March 1949 against Syrian President Shukri al-Quwatli by right-wing military officers led by Husni al-Zaim, who had been jailed at the end of World War II for receiving illegal funds from France’s pro-Nazi Vichy regime.[4]

A member of a secret anti-Ottoman-empire organization who had opposed a U.S. mandate in Syria at the end of World War I, al-Quwatli had forged very good relations with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, wanted to sustain close ties with the U.S. and had reached out to the U.S. for financial support.[5]

The main impetus for the coup–the CIA’s first covert regime change operation—was the goal of establishing an oil pipeline built by the Arabian-American Oil Company (ARAMCO) carrying Persian Gulf oil from the Dhahran oil fields in Saudi Arabia through Syria to the Mediterranean.

Europe’s economic recovery depended on oil, and the ARAMCO Trans-Arabian pipeline would have helped provide it with cheap oil from the Middle East.

Little is highly critical of the covert operation to oust al-Quwatli because he says that it “helped reverse a century of friendship [between the U.S. and Syria] that began with the American missionaries who flocked to the Levant after 1820 and encouraged the Arabs to overthrow the Ottoman yoke.”

Al-Quwatli put himself in the crosshairs of the CIA because he had refused to grant concessions to ARAMCO and go forward with negotiations for the Trans-Arabian pipeline, which was to be built by the San Francisco-based Bechtel Corporation.[6]

Al-Quwatli was also unwilling to crack down on Syria’s left-wing movements and Communist Party, which had become more and more influential.

Photograph of the construction of the Trans-Arabian pipeline in the 1950s. [Source: sothebys.com ]

CIA operatives Miles Copeland, Jr., and Stephen Meade were dispatched to Syria to engineer the March 1949 coup.

Described by historian Hugh Wilford as a “tough-looking, muscular, James Bond kind of character,” Meade met secretly at least six times with Colonel Zaim to discuss the possibility of an army-supported dictatorship that would replace Quwatli.[7]

In the days leading up to the coup, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, George McGehee, a wealthy oilman from Waco Texas visited Damascus and is alleged to have sanctioned the coup plot.[8]

According to Little, U.S. officials recognized that Zaim was a “banana republic dictator type” who “did not have the competence of a French Corporal.” They supported him because of his “strong anti-Soviet attitude, willingness to talk peace with Israel [which the Truman administration chose to support] and his desire for American military assistance.”

The Soviet newspaper Pravda reported that Zaim’s coup had been organized “by the Anglo-Americans rivals for the oil resources and strategic bases in that area.”[9]

A 1950 article in the Middle East Journal emphasized Zaim’s use of Circassian and Kurdish units to carry out the coup, foreshadowing the importance of the Kurds and other minority groups in 21st century regime change operations.[10]

Just before he took power, Zaim had requested that U.S. agents “provoke and abet internal disturbances, which are essential for coup d’état or that U.S. funds be given for this purpose as soon as possible.”

Stephen Meade reported on April 15, after Zaim had taken power and Quwatli had been placed under arrest, that “over 400 Commies [in] all parts of Syria have been arrested” and that Zaim was “prepared to ratify TAPLINE [ARAMCO oil pipeline].”

A month later, Zaim formally approved a long-delayed TAPLINE concession, removing the final obstacle to ARAMCO’s plan to pipe Saudi oil to the Mediterranean. Zaid also broadened his anti-Soviet campaign by formally banning the Communist Party and jailing dozens more left-wing dissidents.[11]

British journalist Patrick Seale wrote that Zaim’s “regime lay somewhere between political gangsterism and musical comedy.”[12]

On August 2, Zaim was overthrown and executed after a coup by Colonel Sami al-Hinnawi and other army officers who were unhappy with Zaim’s personalistic rule and friendly policies toward Israel (which had defeated Syria in the 1948 Israeli independence war).

The Truman administration recognized the new government; however, U.S. military intelligence warned that “commies were attempting to assume increasing influence in the new parliament by offering to support numerous non-commie candidates throughout the country.”

When Hinnawi’s party announced plans for a Syrian union with Iraq’s Hashemite dynasty, he was ousted in Syria’s third coup in nine months. The coup was led by Colonel Adib Shishakli, who was very close with Miles Copeland.

Copeland and others in the U.S. embassy in Syria were aware of Shishakli’s coup plans in advance and gave the green light.

Scuttling plans for a Syria-Iraqi federation, Shishakli renewed the TAPLINE concession on terms favorable to ARAMCO and expressed willingness to conclude a peace treaty with Israel. At the same time, he dissolved parliament and set up a military dictatorship.

His brutality was evident when he deployed aircraft and tanks to help crush a Druze rebellion in Jabal al Arab, resulting in the death of around 200 civilians.[13]

The Eisenhower administration wanted Syria to join the Baghdad Pact, a pro-Western alliance modeled after NATO that would help isolate radical Arab states like Egypt under Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Colonel Adnan al-Malki was a main opponent of the Baghdad Pact within the Syrian military. He was assassinated by a right-wing group supportive of Shishakli, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), that had long been rumored to have been close to the CIA.[14]

In August 1955, after al-Quwatli won an election, CIA Director Allen Dulles flew to London with Kermit Roosevelt—architect of the CIA’s 1953 coup in Iran—to work out details for another Syrian coup with Britain’s secret intelligence service (SIS).

Dulles’s plan (Operation Straggle) called for Turkey to stage border incidents, for British operatives to stir up Syria’s desert tribes, and for American agents to mobilize SSNP guerrillas, all of which would trigger a pro-Western coup that would bring Shishakli back into power.[15]

In his 1980 memoir Ropes of Sand: America’s Failure in the Middle East, CIA operative Wilbur Crane Eveland wrote about payoffs to a conservative politician, Michail Ilyan, and about CIA operative Art Close’s almost comical efforts to smuggle Shishakli’s chief of security, Colonel Ibrahim Husseini, who was as big as a moose, in the trunk of an embassy car back into Syria from across the border (Husseini had been serving as Syrian military attaché in Rome). Eveland describes his assignment in Syria as being “to stem the [country’s] leftist drift.”[16]

The key CIA point man in the coup plot, Archibald Roosevelt, Kermit’s brother and Theodore Roosevelt’s grandson, possessed a deep hatred of communism synonymous with his class background and went on to organize Armenians, Kurds, Georgians and other minority groups in Turkey to penetrate the Soviet Union.[17]

Another key CIA operative was Howard Stone, a political action specialist who coordinated Syrian dissidents in Tehran and Khartoum. A veteran with Kermit Roosevelt of Operation Ajax in Iran, Stone was expelled from Syria after Syria’s chief of counterintelligence, Abdul Hamid al-Sarraj, got wind of the coup plot.[18]

According to Eveland, the coup plotters walked into Serraj’s office, turned in their money, and named the CIA officers who had paid them. They then went on television to announce that they had received money from “the corrupt and sinister Americans in an attempt to overthrow the legitimate government of Syria.”[19]

Miles Copeland’s Account

Miles Copeland, Jr., revealed U.S. coup plotting in Syria in his 1989 memoir, The Game Player: Confessions of the CIA’s original political operative.[20]

Described by Archie Roosevelt as a “brilliant, talented extrovert from Alabama [Montgomery],”[21] Copeland was married to a British intelligence asset, Elizabeth Lorraine Adie[22], and was influenced by the ideas of James Burnham, an original neo-conservative and proponent of aggressive rollback operations.

Writing numerous articles for the conservative National Review, in 1986 he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he stated: “Unlike The New York Times, Victor Marchetti and Philip Agee, my complaint has been that the CIA isn’t overthrowing enough anti-American governments or assassinating enough anti-American leaders, but I guess I’m getting old.”

Working as a military attaché at the U.S. embassy, Copeland recounts in The Game Player his arrival in Damascus in 1949 and development with a British MI6 man of “all sorts of projects that combined the best in American money and British brains.”

These projects included obtaining secret documents from the Syrian Defense Ministry after Copeland bribed two male secretaries and got them to steal documents from their employer’s safe.

Once it was decided that Zaim—whom he referred to as a “burly Kurd”—was the man to lead the coup against al-Quwatli, Copeland says that he helped arrange for him to come to Damascus to serve as chief of police before making him commander-in-chief of the Syrian army.

Though at times downplaying the U.S. role in the 1949 coup, Copeland elsewhere suggests, in a slip of the tongue, that he and Steve Meade masterminded it.

Before the coup took place, Meade took a ride with Zaim in a limousine through Damascus and pointed out targets to be seized during the coup, including the city’s main radio station, power generators, and the central office of the telephone company.

Further, Copeland and Meade assisted Zaim to develop a program of disinformation, and drafted a statement that he gave to the Syrian people after the coup was consummated.

Copeland seems most proud about a devious scheme he concocted to trick one of al-Quwatli’s allies in the army, Fakhri al-Barudi, into raiding his home in order to make it look like Syria had become a police state.[23]

When Copeland ordered an Air Force pilot named Dick Rule to confront Barudi’s men, Rule tellingly replied: “Screw you. You go out there yourself cowboy. I’m not going to get my ass shot off in aid of one of your CIA pranks.”[24]

Copeland was so close with Adib Shishakli that he gave his second son the middle name Adib—after Adib Shishakli had assisted his pregnant wife before she went into labor.

Copeland characterized Adib as a “likeable rogue” who drank too much, smoked pot, made false accusations and had committed “blasphemy, murder, adultery and theft.”

Copeland admitted to buying Shishakli’s loyalty through blackmail, having gained information about his “dabbling in homosexuality” during a stint in prison.

Believing that Shishakli was smarter than Zaim, he felt that he would manipulate him once the new government was installed. After Zaim came to power, Copeland wrote that the coup increasingly became Shishakli’s.

Later, when Shishakli mounted a failed coup, he had to flee Syria after being given a death sentence and went to Paris where Copeland visited him and paid his hotel bill.

Déjà Vu?

At the end of the chapter on Syria in The Game Player, Copeland suggests that the 1949 Syrian coup was studied at CIA training classes for the next two decades.

This is ironic since, in the 2010s, the CIA mounted one of its largest covert operations in Syria since the anti-Soviet mujahadin in the 1980s—Operation Timber Sycamore.

The target of Timber Sycamore, Bashar al-Assad, bears some resemblance to Shukri al-Quwatli in that he refused to construct the Trans-Arabian pipeline through Syria, instead endorsing a Russian approved “Islamic” pipeline running from Iran’s side of the gas field through Syria and to ports in Lebanon.

According to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Islamic pipeline would make “Shiite Iran, not Sunni Qatar, the principal supplier to the European energy market” and “dramatically increase Iran’s influence in the Middle East and world”—which Miles Copeland’s heirs would never allow.[25]

Copeland interestingly drew the lesson from the 1949 coup that Middle Eastern societies such as Syria were inherently prone to “chronic political instability” and “self-destructive emotionalism;” therefore the next time the U.S. set about the “busienss of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations,” it would “need to find a stronger leader than Zaim,” one capable “of building a durable power base and fo surviving.” In other words, the problem was “not one of bringing about a change of government, but of making the change stick.”[26]

While it is unclear if they hold much historical consciousness, today’s regime change operators seem to think in a similar kind of way as Copeland. Their hubris makes it likely in turn that history will repeat itself—all indicators suggest that the U.S. imposed Islamic regime that overthrew Assad is as brutal and unpopular as Zaim was in 1949 and hence may not stick for very long. A sign of this is the protests being mounted by Shia Alawites subjected to persecution and their launching a general strike, which may soon grow into a larger-scale rebellion.