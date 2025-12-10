Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
1h

They Bashar al-Assad back to Poland eh?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture