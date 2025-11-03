Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Morchoe's avatar
Richard Morchoe
1d

Not, as they say in Boston, a “wicked shockah.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
11h

A question: Out of 2.2++ million Palestinians in Gaza how many are still alive?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture