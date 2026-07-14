A young Idi Amin with Colonel Baruch Bar-Lev. [Source: isgp-studies.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

[This article is part of a series focused on the CIA’s dark history—JK]

Idi Amin, who ruled Uganda from 1971 to 1979, is known as one of the most brutal dictators of the 20th century.

Human rights groups estimate that between 100,000 and 500,000 Ugandans were killed during his reign, many from the opposing Acholi and Langi tribes, which supported his predecessor Milton Obote.[1]

When discussing Amin’s rule, U.S. media often invoke stereotypes of African savagery. Left out is how Amin was supported by the U.S., UK and Israeli Mossad, who favored him over the socialist Obote.

Mahmood Mamdani’s 1984 book Imperialism and Fascism in Uganda roots Amin’s tyranny in the quasi-colonial system that prevailed in Uganda following its formal independence from Great Britain in 1962.

According to Mamdani, the key economic lifelines in the country remained in the hands of imperial interests as did the colonial army, which simply changed its title from the King’s African Rifles to the Ugandan army, and continued to uphold colonial laws.[2]

Amin himself had been an officer in the King’s African Rifles. Mamdani calls him “the finest product of the colonial army.”[3]

His initial training occurred during the anti-Mau Mau colonial campaigns in Kenya.[4]

Amin bragged about his killing Mau Mau guerrillas and was remembered as the “Eichmann of the British Army” for stuffing socks down the throats of suspected rebels, choking them to death.[5]

Idi Amin (left) and Milton Obote (center). [Source: nexusmedia.ug ]

In 1965, after taking a paratrooper course in Israel, Amin was promoted to chief of the Ugandan army and became the key Ugandan link between Israel and Anya-Nya guerrillas in South Sudan, which the British MI6, CIA and Israelis supported against the Arab-led government in Khartoum.[6]

Amin’s faction of the Ugandan army continued to be trained and equipped by the Israelis during and after the 1971 coup that he led against Obote.

Mamdani referred to Israel as an “American-financed garrison state” that provided the advisers that shaped the Ugandan army, police and intelligence service.[7]

From 1963 on, Israel made a large amount of arms sales to Uganda, including of surplus American tanks, trained pilots, infantry troops and intelligence officers, and engaged in construction of buildings, roads, medical facilities and agricultural projects.[8]

Bob Astles, a British intelligence agent and Mossad operative who was described in his obituary as “the most hated white man in post-colonial Africa,” was a key Israeli liaison with Amin after previously having served as an advisor to Obote.[9]

Bob Astles with President Idi Amin in 1978. [Source: telegraph.co.uk ]

During the 1976 Entebbe raid rescuing Israeli hostages, Israeli Colonel Haim Bar-Lev, chief of the Israeli military team in Uganda in 1971, boasted to The New York Times about Israel’s role in the overthrow of Obote because he had “turned anti-Israel and intended to expel the Israeli delegation from Uganda.”[10]

The U.S. and UK opposed Obote because of his alignment with the Pan-African movement and his welcoming of a Soviet military mission, and because his government took a 60% stake in private banks by 1970 and nationalized 80% of British corporations.[11]

British journalists Pat Hutton and Jonathan Bloch compared the 1971 U.S.-British-Israeli backed coup against Obote with the 1966 U.S. and British coup against Ghanian President Kwame Nkrumah, a pan Africanist who had also been adopting nationalization measures when he was killed.[12]

Hutton and Bloch wrote that “these times were the heyday of the CIA’s worldwide efforts to subvert radical regimes and in Africa to assert the predominance of the United States as far as possible….The Israelis had clearly been cultivating Amin for some time through their military presence in a manner consistent with their role as American surrogates.”[13]

In December 1969, after Obote survived a British-backed assassination attempt[14] and tried to arrest Amin for sedition, Colonel Bar-Lev assisted Amin and some of his troops in killing the arresting officers and then took the offensive to overthrow Obote.

After the coup succeeded, Israeli soldiers were seen manning roadblocks and patrolling Kampala. Colonel Bar Lev was in constant contact with Amin at this time giving him advice, including on who among Obote’s supporters should be killed or spared.[15]

British MI6 were also covertly involved in the coup, having judged Amin to be “the stupidest and easiest to manipulate,” in the words of British intelligence agent Alexander Gay.[16]

According to Mamdani, not only was the British government the first to recognize Amin’s coup but the British ambassador afterwards sat in on Cabinet meetings.[17]

The Israeli ambassador also regularly wined and dined at the State House and presented Amin with an Uzi submachine gun.[18]

British military assistance came in the form of training and equipment, including the provision of armored military vehicles that were to be used to put down a potential anti-government guerrilla movement backed by the exiled Milton Obote.[19]

To further safeguard against Obote’s forces, the British—whose agents were operating under the cover of aiding the Any-Nya in Sudan—moved 700 troops to neighboring Kenya to be used “if trouble for Britain and British interests starts.”[20]

British-based firms, such as Contact Radio Telephones, Pye Telecommunications, Security Systems International and Wilken Telecommunication, supplied essential communications and eavesdropping equipment to Amin’s dreaded State Research Bureau (SRB), which methodically rooted out dissent.[21]

A key liaison for these deals was MI6 agent Bruce McKenzie, a close adviser to Kenyan President Jomo Kenyatta, who was seen in the company of Mossad, CIA agents and Iranian SAVAK agents in his home and later died in a suspicious plane crash.[22]

The deals went forward even after the barbarity of Amin’s regime was publicly exposed and the British government had largely severed diplomatic relations because Amin had expelled Uganda’s Asian population, forged alliance with Libya’s anti-imperialist leader Muammar Qaddafi, and nationalized certain British owned businesses—exactly what he had been installed to avoid.[23]

Lapdog of U.S. Imperialism

Mamdani wrote that the Amin regime’s performance as a “lapdog of U.S.-led imperialism”—at least in its inaugural years—was reflected in its foreign policy alignments that included a step toward rapprochement with apartheid South Africa and in its denationalization of Western companies that had been taken over by Obote.[24]

The U.S. rose to become Uganda’s top trading partner, with Folger Coffee Company (a former subsidiary of Procter & Gamble), Nestlé (a Swiss company) and other U.S. companies emerging as main importers of Ugandan coffee, a staple accounting for 93% of Ugandan exports.[25]

Six months after the 1971 coup, the Nixon administration approved the sale of six Bell helicopters to Uganda at a cost of about 700,000 British pounds.

Two helicopter instructors from Bell were attached to the Ugandan police air wing, one of whom was outed by Washington Post columnist Jack Anderson as a CIA agent.[26]

The CIA-owned Southern Air Transport provided Amin with personnel—many of whom were CIA operatives—to service a Gulfstream jet and military transport plane that Amin purchased from a Boston-based airline (Page Airways) whose CEO, James Wilmot, was a Democratic Party donor and Finance Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.[27]

According to journalists Andrew and Leslie Cockburn, Amin’s entire air transport system was set up courtesy of the CIA and Mossad.[28] A California company, Avtec, supplied pilots and navigators were provided for the planes that could be used to spy on a Libyan military airbase in Benghazi among other things.[29]

Two of the Southern Air Transport crew members told the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that they had been ordered by their CIA overseers to transport munitions and take part in military operations for Amin. The military transport vehicle sold by Page Airways was equipped with an airborne deployment system ramp.[30]

When the U.S. formally severed diplomatic relations with Uganda in 1973, the Bell Helicopter Company shifted its supply center to Italy and Bell’s Italian president began supplying Uganda with a military version of Bell’s civilian helicopter.[31]

The training of Uganda pilots in the U.S. was carried out as a covert operation. Amin’s men entered the U.S. as civilians on Ugandan government scholarships and proceeded to an assortment of paramilitary training facilities disguised as civilian flight-training schools.[32] One of the facilities was at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.[33]

Embry-Riddle does not advertise that it once operated as a front for training Idi Amin’s pilots. [Source: brive.com ]

At least ten of Amin’s handpicked henchmen were sent for police training at the International Police Academy (IPA) in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., a CIA front established by President John F. Kennedy run out of USAID that trained foreign police in counter-insurgency tactics.[34]

First graduation ceremony at the International Police Academy in 1964. [Source: collectorsweekly.com ]

A CIA official explained to The Washington Post that, “by training Amin’s men, we were able to have some influence over Amin. It was also a possibility that we could go back to the trainees later for intelligence operations.”[35]

CIA training of Amin’s intelligence agents continued until 1977 at which time Francis Itabuka, chief of the dreaded SRB, and other members of the SRB were sent for satellite communications training from the Harris Corporation in Melbourne, Florida, which sold satellite equipment to Amin.[36]

The principal intermediary between the CIA and Amin’s intelligence service was CIA agent Frank Terpil, a close associate of Theodore Shackley who had supposedly been unfavorably discharged from the CIA in 1971 and then set himself up as a private intelligence contractor and underworld operator.

Having previously helped develop the Shah’s secret police (SAVAK) in Iran, Terpil made his first contacts with Ugandan intelligence officers at the IPA and sold them more than $3 million worth of James Bond-type gadgets through his Paris-based company, Intercontinental Technology.[37]

Employees at Stansted Airport outside London remember Terpil supervising the deliveries of supplies into a Mossad jet that flew to Uganda’s Entebbe airport. Many of the shipments were addressed directly to Major Farouk Minawa, head of Uganda’s security services.[38]

Terpil’s firm Consultants International, through various fronts and subsidiaries, had an office on the third floor of SRB headquarters. Terpil personally knew Amin, who called him by his nickname—“white lightning.”

The spyware that Terpil sold to the SRB included: disguised antennae, attaché cases fitted with tape recorders, exploding pens and cigarette lighters, silencers for rifles, liquid explosives, remote radio detonators, and night-time photographic surveillance equipment.

The most expensive item that he sold was a 56-channel telephone tapping system, which was found in the upstairs room of one of Amin’s top intelligence agents after his regime had fallen.

The Terpil contract included a pledge by Intercontinental Technology to train selected students in the art and tradecraft of intelligence sabotage, explosives, psychological warfare and espionage.[39]

In 1979, Terpil told undercover investigators that he had witnessed torture by the SRB and heard screams from the basement while working on the third floor of the SRB’s headquarters.

Bodies in the basement and in the courtyard of Amin’s State Research Bureau. [Source: isgp-studies.com ]

Terpil’s colleague Edwin P. Wilson, who ran Consultants International for a period of time, became close to Amin and allegedly spent lazy afternoons with him and Bob Astles.[40]

Wilson was on the last plane out of Uganda with Amin after his overthrow in 1979 and worked with him and the Saudi government, backing him in plotting to get back into power in Uganda.

Hardly a Home-Grown Phenomenon

Mamdani concludes his book by noting that Idi Amin’s terror was hardly a home-grown phenomenon, as there was an “active working relationship between Western imperialism and the fascist regime that included both supplying equipment for the SRB and training its agents.”[41]

A similar relationship exists with Uganda’s modern-day Idi Amin—Yoweri Museveni—who has ruled Uganda with an iron fist since 1986, when he defeated Milton Obote’s forces in a bush war.

Obote’s cousin, Akena Adoko, wrote a poem in 1983 which read:

In the case of Museveni,

The passion developed

To morbid degree

Is one for political power

The monomania to rule over others.

Museveni, killing off his opponents as Amin did, sanctioned gruesome atrocities against the Acholi in northern Uganda who allied with Obote.[42]

Between 1998 and 2013, Museveni’s regime received $20.5 billion in U.S. aid.

Like under Amin, the CIA, Mossad and UK intelligence forces have covertly helped ferret military aid to him and trained and equipped his security services that have been linked to draconian mass surveillance, torture and extra-judicial killings.

Yoweri Museveni shakes hands with “The Gipper” at the White House in October 1987. [Source: commons.wikimedia.org ]

The reason for this support is that Museveni has kept Uganda open to U.S., UK and Israeli corporations by advancing neo-liberal policies, and allowed for a U.S. military base in Entebbe which has been used to carry out military and clandestine operations across Africa.

U.S. soldiers with Ugandan military personnel at an air base in Entebbe, Uganda, on December 6, 2011. [Source: worldview.stratfor.com ]

In 2024, U.S. foreign investment in Uganda totaled $3.4 billion, driven by Museveni’s neo-liberal policies.

Major U.S. firms operating in Uganda include: Citibank; Prudential; AIG; Caterpillar; John Deere; NCR; Sheraton; Marriott; FedEx, Ernst & Young, Deloitte; Price Waterhouse Coopers; General Motors; Coca-Cola; Pepsi-Cola; and American Tower Corporation. They are able to take advantage of weak labor laws and lack of even a minumum wage, which Museveni has blocked.[43]

In 2018, a U.S.-led group of companies, including General Electric, won the right to finance, build and operate a planned $3.5 billion oil refinery.

Yoweri Museveni meets with General Electric executives in 2018 after reaching agreement on $3.5 billion oil refinery. [Source: facebook.com ]

Uganda is thought to have some of the largest oil reserves in Africa, and untapped reserves of base metals, cobalt, coltan, rare earth minerals and gold.

In 1991, Museveni gave the green light for the U.S.-UK-backed Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF)—led by mass murderer Paul Kagame—to invade Rwanda as part of a plot to unseat the pro-French Hutu-led government.

Six years later, after Rwanda had been turned into a death chamber, Museveni helped open the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to U.S. and Western corporations by invading it with Rwanda’s new RPF-led government (Museveni invaded DRC again in 2001).

With friends like these: Barack Obama (left), Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and Michelle Obama in August 2014. [Source: metroweekly.com ]

Through these kinds of actions, Museveni proved to be a far more valuable asset than Amin—and less of an international embarrassment since his atrocities have been largely concealed by Western media.[44]

Anglo-American-Israeli support for Museveni has in turn been extended over a much longer period.

It has also been provided more openly as compared to the 1970s when covert operations of the like run by Frank Terpil, Bob Astles, Bruce McKenzie and Colonel Bar-Lev carried the day.