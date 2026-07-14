Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
7h

Thank you for shedding light to very little known history of Uganda

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
5h

Of course Shakley and the same grouping of nefarious and shady characters were also present nearby, in Adnan Kashoggi's Kenyan "Safari Club". This was the space from which the now largely (fired and) privatized Covert Operations of the reactionary and unrecalcitrant wing of western Intelligence services operated, after being cut loose by more liberal Governments in the UK and US.

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