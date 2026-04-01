Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Julianne's avatar
Julianne
5d

Thank you very much for this article. Most Americans have been entirely ignorant of the CIA’s hand at the throat of the so-called “free press”. So much for 1st Amendment rights. Wish your article would have also elaborated on Operation Mockingbird - the CIA’s ploy since the 1950’s to ensure prominent journalists would only write positive stories about the CIA and sweetened the deal by putting prominent journalists on the CIA payroll. The elite helped the elite - as CIA Director Allen Dulles came from a wealthy family and his friends who owned many newspapers also came from wealthy families. Major crimes committed in the US and around the world by the CIA were never reported by a major newspaper, in alignment with Operation Mockingbird. Nothing has changed. Hopefully Americans will open their eyes to the sham.

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Stefano's avatar
Stefano
4d

As you rightly pointed out, there are different problems, from the ethics of labeling the press free (Guttfried) to choosing what to publish. On the one hand it's even understandable that during wartime all information is political and therefore must help the partisan effort.

What's pernicious is our 'holier than thou' attitude that we're virtuous and everyone else is evil. What's pernicious is when the press is an extension of the intelligence agencies or government, towing narratives, offuscating inconvenient truths, rewriting history, avoiding criticisms, conflicts of interest, etc.

Aside that we keep avoiding a proper accounting of history, we're weakening our own societies with these hidden relationships. It's little wonder then that today in 2026 we're in decline all across the West.

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