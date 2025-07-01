[Source: knowyourmeme.com]

[This article continues my historical investigation into the crimes of the CIA and how it has corrupted American institutions and functioning democracy. I agree wholeheartedly with David Conde, a journalist in the Cold War period who wrote a suppressed book called, CIA—Core of the Cancer. A lot of the focus of this latter book was on how the CIA coopted intellectuals and manipulated public discourse—a topic which I have addressed in numerous previous articles]

The CIA is known to have enjoyed a close relationship with the mainstream media during the Cold War—as it does today—and to have recruited dozens of journalists to help advance CIA propaganda.

An article in in the November 2024 issue of Diplomatic History (DH) shows that the symbiotic relationship between the CIA and media went even further than was previously thought.

The editors of Time and Life magazines and The New York Times provided the CIA with access to dispatches by their foreign correspondents who functioned in effect as intelligence agents.

Life Magazine opened its photographic archive to the CIA, providing between 300-500 photographs per month that the CIA could use for intelligence gathering purposes. The photographs included those of antiwar demonstrations in the 1960s that helped the CIA to spy on protesters and identify the ringleaders of the anti-Vietnam war movement.

The author of the DH article, Simon Wilmetts, is an associate professor intelligence studies at Leiden University in The Netherlands.

Simon Willmetts [Source: universiteitleiden.nl]

His findings were the result of research in media archives, which show American magazine editors to have betrayed journalistic ethics during the Cold War by turning their reporters into intelligence “assets,” sometimes unwittingly.

The editors made the sources for stories susceptible to accusations by their governments of being traitors by divulging information to journalists working as adjuncts of the CIA.

The CIA’s goal was to destabilize foreign governments and foment regime change in order to advance the interests of U.S. multi-national corporations—as Philip Agee detailed in his book, Inside the Company: A CIA Diary.

[Source: tchiweka.org]

Soldiers in a Holy War

Willmetts emphasizes that the CIA obtained valuable information from foreign correspondents on political developments in foreign countries that were difficult to access, particularly those behind the Iron Curtain.

The foreign correspondents were able to obtain interviews with foreign dignitaries and rebel leaders and yielded important insights on elite political intrigues and power shifts along with in some cases underground movements the CIA wanted to exploit.

Photographers painted a vivid picture of a country’s geography and were sometimes able to take pictures of hidden military installations or weapons production facilities.

The line between foreign correspondent and intelligent agent was especially blurred in Eastern Europe since many of the correspondents had served as intelligence agents in World War II.

Among them was Life European correspondent Percy Knauth. He and other colleagues had networks that had worked with U.S. intelligence whom they used as sources for their articles.

Some of these sources were part of anti-communist rebel groups the CIA was trying to organize for sabotage purposes under the Operation Rollback.

Percy Knauth [Source: knauth.org]

When they returned to the U.S., correspondents like Knauth would be debriefed by the CIA and would divulge their sources to them.

Time founder Henry Luce, the son of Presbyterian missionaries raised in China, was particularly eager to cooperate with the CIA because of his view of the Cold War as a new kind of “holy war.”

Henry Luce in 1948. [Source: nytimes.com]

Time Inc.’s Vice President in the 1950s, Allen Grover worked with CIA operative Frank Wisner to establish a CIA front organization, The American Committee For the Liberation of the People of Russia, which organized Russian emigrés and provided the CIA with a conduit for the sponsorship of anti-bolshevik propaganda.

Frank Wisner [Source: mentalfloss.com]

Grover sat on the Board of Trustees of Radio Liberty, which broadcast American propaganda into the Soviet Union and worked closely with its CIA-funded counterpart, Radio Free Europe, whose creation Luce was intimately involved with.[1]

Beginning in 1947 when the CIA was founded, Time’s Deputy Chief of Foreign Correspondents, Eleanor Welch, would forward Time’s incoming dispatches from their various offices in foreign locales to the CIA. Much of the material that she forwarded never made it into the magazine.

This arrangement began at the behest of Charles Douglas Jackson, Managing Vice-Presidential Director of Time Inc. who had worked for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS-precursor to the CIA) as Deputy Chief of Psychological Warfare in World War II and advised the Eisenhower administration on psychological warfare with the Psychological Strategy Board (PSD).[2]

Charles Douglas Jackson [Source: findagrave.com]

The latter agency was pivotal in shaping government propaganda efforts against the Soviet Union, which made use of influential media outlets like Time and Life magazines along with The New York Times.

Jackson worked in collaboration with CIA agent James Ramsay Hunt to bring Time and other leading media organs into the CIA’s fold. Hunt oversaw the CIA ‘s collaboration with The New York Times through liaison with New York Times publisher Arthur Hays Sulzberger (1935-1961).

The New York Times was notorious during Sulzberger’s tenure for promoting Cold War propaganda and censoring the dirty deeds of the CIA.

Arthur Hays Sulzberger [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

Legendary New York Times reporter James “Scotty” Reston stated that “[s]ince we are clearly in a form of warfare with the Communist world it has not been difficult to ignore information which, if published, would have been valuable to the enemy.”

James “Scotty” Reston in 1991. [Source: pulitzer.org]

New York Times’ journalist Kennett Love followed this prescription when he suppressed mention of the CIA’s involvement in the 1953 coup in Iran when he was based in Iran during the coup and obtained an exclusive interview with coup leader General Fazlollah Zahedi.[3]

The New York Times admitted in 2013 that Love, who was close to CIA officers operating in Tehran, “may have played a small role in the coup” by writing about decrees signed by the Shah that called for General Zahedi to replace Mossadegh (the release of the decress and Love’s writing about them helped legitimize the coup).

Kennett Love [Source: nytimes.com]

Something’s Rotten in Denmark

In September 1951, Manfred Gottfried, Time’s Chief of Correspondents for the Overseas Bureau, wrote a letter to Luce expressing his unease with the magazine’s close relationship to the CIA.

Gottfried had been hired fresh out of Yale as one of Time’s first writers in 1922. He told Luce that “there’s something rotten in Denmark if we do things at which we could even in theory get caught. No one gets caught in acts of virtue.”

Gottfried continued: “the last time the CIA boys came to see me, I said look here, we have no business giving you material we got for journalistic purposes, but if you have the power to tap our wires then there’s no way we can keep it from you.”

Gottfried went on to point out the hypocrisy of Time in writing an article denouncing the Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS) news services’ close relationship to Soviet intelligence when Time had the same kind of relationship with the CIA.

Gottfried finished his letter by stating that “as long as we pretend to be honest journalists, we ought not to be mixed up in it [work with the CIA]. As journalists, we have a unique obligation to be candid with the public.”[4]

Gottfried’s views were echoed twenty-six years later by veteran Time correspondent Herman W. Nickel when he testified before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Intelligence in hearings focused on the relationship between the CIA and the media.

Manfred Gottfried, left, with other journalists working for Time during the early days of the magazine. Gottfried criticized Time’s close relationship with the CIA. [Source: spartacus-educational.com]

Nickel, who served as U.S. ambassador to South Africa from 1982-1986, said: “It is emphatically not the function of journalists to gather information for their government. . .. Anyone who allows himself or other journalists to be used in this fashion does serious damage to the cause of an independent press. If the impression were to get around that many, or even only a few, American journalists allowed themselves to be used in this fashion, it would seriously undermine the effectiveness, access, and credibility of all correspondents for American media abroad, whether they be U.S. citizens or not.”[5]

Herman W. Nickel [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

The story that Willmetts tells resonates today as many people are concerned about the close symbiotic relationship between U.S. intelligence agencies and dominant media outlets, including Time and The New York Times.

In 1997, President Bill Clinton signed into law the Intelligence Authorization Act, allowing the 1977 ban on the CIA’s use of journalists “to be waived with notification to Congress and presidential approval.”[6]

Bill Clinton did the bidding of the CIA in his presidency, including by signing a law waving a ban on the CIA’s use of journalists. [Source: archives.gov]

Since then, U.S. presidents have put pressure on news organizations to censor stories about the U.S. intelligence community, and for journalists reveal their sources when reporting about it.

Time and The New York Times have dutifully echoed CIA talking points driving aggressive U.S. foreign policies, and went along with the Russia Gate hoax, which was promoted by the intelligence agencies in order to revitalize a Cold War political climate.

Whether U.S. journalists are directly providing the CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies with intelligence and compromising their sources today is uncertain, however, we know that history often repeats itself.

[1] A graduate of Yale, Grover had worked as an assistant to W. Averell Harriman at American Steamship Lines in Manhattan. Harriman was the son of a robber baron who served as U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union in World War and was a top adminstrator of the Marshall Plan, later serving in top State Department positions in the Kennedy and Johnson White Houses. Harriman is considered one of the key fathers of the Cold War.

[2] Simon Willmetts, “The CIA and Time Magazine: Journalistic Ethics and Newsroom Dissent,” Diplomatic History, 48, 5 (November 2024), 719-743.

[3] Willmetts, “The CIA and Time Magazine: Journalistic Ethics and Newsroom Dissent.”

[4] Willmetts, “The CIA and Time Magazine: Journalistic Ethics and Newsroom Dissent.” Allen Grover responded to Gottfried’s letter by writing “Gott is living in a world of white knighthood and crystal purity (which I do not recognize) if he thinks we don’t do things for which we do not want glaring publicity.”

[5] Willmetts, “The CIA and Time Magazine: Journalistic Ethics and Newsroom Dissent.”

[6] Willmetts, “The CIA and Time Magazine: Journalistic Ethics and Newsroom Dissent.” Bill Clinton’s CIA background is detailed in my book, War Monger: How Bill Clinton’s Malign Foreign Policy Shaped the U.S. Trajectory From Bush II to Biden (Atlanta: Clarity Press, 2024).