Donald Trump celebrates 2024 election victory at his campaign headquarters in Mara Lago, Florida. [Source: newsweek.com]

Donald Trump presents himself as a maverick politician and outsider who has stood up to the dark forces of the “deep state” intent on “taking him down” through phony impeachment attempts, rigged elections, and politically motivated prosecutions as well as accusations of being a Russian agent.

However, Trump is a con man who is really the ultimate insider. His economic program favors the billionaire class and elite one percent, particularly in his support for corporate tax cuts, deregulation, privatization and easing of laws to curb the offshoring of money.

Trump’s foreign policies also helped advance the interests of the military-industrial-intelligence complex through his support for gargantuan military budgets, and an expansion of the U.S. military base network, drone war, and regime change operations like those his administration coordinated targeting Belarus and Venezuela.

So why would the “Deep State”—defined as a collection of financial oligarchs and shadowy intelligence operatives who carry out dirty political tricks—actually want to take Trump down?

A key question to ask is the extent to which the impeachment and indictments directed against Trump were pure political theater designed possibly to strengthen Trump’s political hand.

If the anti-Trump efforts were legitimate, then they expose Democratic Party operatives and the intelligence agents working with them as being completely and utterly inept.

Rather than addressing serious wrong-doing that Trump had committed—things like carrying out an illegal drone strike that led to the death of a top Iranian General or carrying out an illegal coup attempt in Venezuela—the Democrats chose to try and bring Trump down for trivial things that he may not have actually done.

It is highly questionable, for example, as to whether Trump actually tried to blackmail President Volodymyr Zelensky into mounting an investigation into Hunter Biden and his corrupt activities in Ukraine—the basis for the first impeachment hearing.

The fixation with Ukraine and condemnation of Trump for withholding weapons to Ukraine shows the underlying anti-Russia agenda driving the Democratic Party’s action and that of factions of the intelligence agencies associated with them.

Rather than looking in the mirror, the Democrats are already trying to scapegoat Russia for their defeat in the 2024 election whose real cause was the failure of their neoliberal economic program and war mongering policies that alienated significant portions of the electorate.

The second impeachment targeting Trump focused on his alleged incitement of violence on January 6.

While I personally believe that Trump helped to stir up the J6 rioters, legally it was difficult to implicate him because he did not directly call for a violent attack on the Capitol in a speech he gave on The Ellipse, which was completed after right-wing mobs already began descending on the Capitol. Also, Trump did not go to the Capitol after his speech to egg on the rioters, he retreated back to the White House.

Headed by Liz Cheney (R-WY) whom liberals suddenly learned to love, the J6 committee diminished its credibility by inventing and exaggerating certain facts to make the J6 riot look worse than it was, while failing to investigate oddities that still beg for answers.[1]

The result was that although Trump looked bad through his conduct, government investigators looked like they were simply out to get Trump and not objective in any way.

The 2nd impeachment followed up Trump’s indictment on felony charges in New York for paying hush money to a porn star, Stormy Daniels.

Although again Trump looked bad, many legal experts felt that the grounds for prosecuting Trump were rather dubious and that the charges were piled on.

Trump could thus continue to play the role of persecuted victim, and was able to solicit record campaign donations after his trial.

Trump was the biggest winner of the Russia Gate hoax whose underlying motive was to try and reinvigorate a Cold War political environment in the U.S.

Since proof of Trump’s covert ties to Russia were lacking and the much publicized Mueller investigation dismissed the idea of Trump-Putin-Russia collusion, Trump could legitimately claim that he had been the victim of a witch-hunt.

Trump’s survival of two badly carried out assassination attempts further enhanced his status as a martyr to his followers who would “save America” from the dark forces of “the deep state” that had killed JFK and were now out to get him.[2]

While all the facts have yet to be uncovered, the assassination attempts could reasonably be considered to have been staged, with Trump somehow able to have himself photographed with blood smeared down his face pumping his fist amidst the backdrop of an American flag after the first attempt.

A master choreographer couldn’t have planned it better.

[Source: foxnews.com]

And what about the negligence of the Secret Service? And questions surrounding a twenty year old community college student who could somehow build IED explosives on his own? Or about the second assassins’ ties to the CIA through his work as a mercenary recruiter in Ukraine?[3]

Franklin D. Roosevelt once said that “nothing just happens in politics. If anything happens, you can be sure it was planned that way.”

So was Trump’s victory planned by the plutocratic elements that dominate U.S. politics and the very dark forces of the “deep state” that Trump claims were arrayed against him?

Very possibly so.

Many billionaire elites and factions of the intelligence agencies want Trump to return to power precisely because he helps to advance the agenda of divide and conquer.

A uniquely polarizing figure, Trump pits working and middle class peoples against each other through the fascist technique of scapegoating minority groups and by adopting coded racial language.

The greatest fear of the American ruling class is the development of an inter-racial movement of the working class and poor—which Martin Luther King Jr. had been developing before the FBI plotted his murder—and Trump is a strong barrier against that.

Trump also skillfully coopted a growing antiwar movement by recruiting two prominent anti-war politicians (as they are perceived), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, and his brash personality may be seen as fitting for the leader of a global empire with over 800 overseas military bases.

Additionally, Trump appears as an embodiment of the American values of hyper-materialism and extreme individualism, which the elite 1% want to advance.

[1] These oddities include a) the strange deaths; b) the blasé law enforcement response to the placement of pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican Party headquarters, and c) the role that FBI provocateurs like Ray Epps and others in apparently stirring up the rioters and facilitating their descent into the Capitol building.

[2] Is it coincidence that Tucker Carlson, a staunch Trump supporter, suddenly began publicizing what were once considered to be conspiracy theories about the JFK assassination in the months leading up to the Trump assassination attempts?

[3] Ryan Routh was also author of what appeared to be a CIA political pamphlet.