Omani Sultan Qaboos meets with Dick Cheney during Cheney’s visit to the Middle East in 2002. [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

Originally published in CovertAction Magazine

n June 2024, Eric Trump announced the Trump administration’s partnership with a luxury real estate developer, DarGlobal, to construct a $500 million luxury hotel scheduled to open in Muscat, the capital of Oman, in December 2028.

Nestled atop a 100-meter (328-foot) hill overlooking breathtaking canyons and beaches, the five-star complex will feature an 18-hole golf course, hanging suites overlooking the Gulf of Oman, a swimming pool, and the Cliff Hanging Night Club.

The Omani government, headed by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, is directly involved in the Trump hotel deal since it owns the land and will be taking a cut from the profits.

It aims to use the publicity to present Oman as a major tourist destination and hub for private investment due to its favorable tax environment and strategic location as a gateway between the Middle East and Africa.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is part of the Al Said monarchical dynasty, which has ruled Oman since the 18th century, including by proxy through the period of British colonial occupation from 1871 to 1970.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq [Source: arabnews.com ]

Haitham bin Tariq’s predecessor, Qaboos bin Said (1970-2020), was known for following his father, Sultan Said bin Taimur’s lead in crushing a Nasserist/left-wing rebellion and for suppressing Arab Spring protests in 2011.[1]

Qaboos’s regime perpetuated what a United Nations special rapporteur called in 2014 a “pervasive culture of silence and fear affecting anyone who wants to speak and work for reforms in Oman.”[2]

A 1975 report from the Middle East Research and Information Project (MERIP) characterized Sultan Ibn Taymur, who ruled Oman from 1932 to 1970, as “one of the nastiest rulers the world has seen for a long time.” Described by the CIA as “reactionary and authoritarian,” he told a British adviser that “this is why you lost India, because you educated the people.”[3]

Sultan Said bin Taimur [Source: tr.pinterest.com ]

Imperial Outpost

In 2024, the Biden administration gave Oman $3,415,577 in foreign aid, including $940,000 in military assistance. Total U.S. foreign aid in 2022 was $11,542,677.

These totals were contingent on Oman offering a favorable climate for U.S. investors, like The Trump Organization, and for allowing the U.S. to have a significant military presence in Oman.

While the U.S. does not have a permanent military base in Oman, the Sultan allows U.S. military aircraft to conduct 5,000 overflights and 600 landings on Omani soil each year and the U.S. Navy to conduct 80 port calls.[4]

Since the 1970s, Oman has also been a base for U.S. intelligence operations in the Persian Gulf and a key listening post for monitoring the Iranian government.[5]

When Dwight Eisenhower’s Treasury Secretary, Robert B. Anderson (1957-1961), a former Texas oil lobbyist, became an economic adviser to Sultan Qaboos in the early 1970s, he arranged a marine survey contract for a U.S. company that the prime minister said was a cover for CIA operations in the Indian Ocean.[6]

Anderson’s CIA connection was apparent in his owning a company, Iraqi Technical Agencies Company, with CIA agent Paul Parker that was financed through a bank (Intra Bank), which the CIA used to assist in covert financial activities.[7]

A security agreement dating back to the Carter administration allows the U.S. to pre-position military equipment, conduct joint training exercises, and utilize Omani airfields and ports.

These latter facilities are particularly important to the U.S. because of Oman’s strategic location on the southeast coast of the Arabian peninsula, just 20 miles from the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Persian Gulf, through which some 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas and 25% of seaborne oil trade passes annually.

After being expelled from Iran in 1979 by the Islamic Revolution, the U.S. military needed a regional basing foothold—which Oman could provide.[8] Today, Oman serves as a key component of the U.S. basing network between Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and Manama, Bahrain, in the Persian Gulf.

The Thumrait Air Base in southern Oman is used by the U.S. military for operations and exercises that allows for rapid U.S. response to events in the Arabian Sea and surrounding regions.

U.S. military personnel at Thumrait Air Base in Oman. [Source: usarcent.army.mil ]

The Thumrait Air Base was used as a launching point for U.S. bombing operations in the first and second Persian Gulf Wars and Operation Desert Fox (bombing of Iraq under Bill Clinton), in addition to the bombing of Somalia and the Balkans in the 1990s, and bombing of Afghanistan under Operation Enduring Freedom.

U.S. war material is currently stored at Thumrait Air Base, which is also used by the British and Indian air forces during cross-nation military exercises.

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers at RAFO Thumrait during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2002. [Source: en.wikipedia.org ]

Muscat International Airport provides additional logistical support for U.S. regional military operations and personnel transit, while U.S. military access to the Port of Duqm allows for the movement of large amounts of military equipment and supplies through the Middle East, including to Israel for use in the genocide in Gaza and in its other regional aggressions.

Carter Administration Signs Crucial Deal

Jimmy Carter earned the reputation as a humanitarian for his post-presidential activities and is praised in some circles for trying to re-orient U.S. foreign policy in support of human rights.[9]

However, in reality, Carter was tied to the military-industrial complex in the early part of his career and Rockefeller-financed Trilateral Commission, which was intent on recalibrating American military power after Vietnam.

During his presidency, Carter presided over the largest peace-time expansion of the U.S. military budget to that point, invested heavily in high-tech weapons systems, and sustained U.S. support for autocratic governments that served U.S. geopolitcal objectives.[10]

With regard to the Middle East, Carter declared a new doctrine (the so-called Carter Doctrine) establishing a 110,000-man Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) that inaugurated covert military support to Islamic fundamentalists in Afghanistan to draw the Soviets into what National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski called “the Afghan trap.”[11]

An article in the Winter 2024 edition of the Journal of Cold War Studies by John Bernell White, Jr., shows how Oman factored significantly in the military build-up that Carter ushered forward in the Middle East that contradicted his human rights rhetoric.[12]

The article details how the Carter administration signed a “facilities access agreement” with Sultan Qaboos in June 1980, which helped give the U.S. military a foothold in the Persian Gulf that it previously lacked.

In exchange, the U.S. agreed to provide Oman with $50 million per year in economic aid and $90 million in credit from the Export-Import Bank to assist in investments and infrastructure projects, and $260 million over five years to upgrade Omani port and military base facilities.

Additionally, the Carter administration agreed to provide military training and credits for the purchase of advanced U.S. weapons, including C-130 and L-100 aircraft, Sidewinder missiles, M-60 tanks and TOW missiles.[13]

President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter meet Qaboos bin Said, Sultan of Oman. [Source: irishtimes.com ]

The U.S. was especially interested at the time in securing access to a British-built airfield on the island of Masirah off of Oman, which was used to surveil the Soviet fleet in the Indian Ocean and provide covert military support to Afghan anti-Soviet resistance forces (aka mujahadin).[14]

By 1985, American P-3 anti-submarine reconnaissance planes were operating off of Masirah, where the American Mideast naval fleet and Indian Ocean naval contingent were resupplied. The U.S. also obtained access to air and port facilities at Khasab, Thumrain and Raysut.[15]

The Nixon and Ford administrations had drawn close to Qaboos because of his role in suppressing the leftist People’s Front for the Liberation of Oman (PFLO) with the help of British army officers and the CIA, along with the Saudis and United Arab Emirates (UAE).[16]

The PFLO had called for the “liberation from Oman from foreign occupation by the UK and U.S.,” stating in a communiqué that “the U.S. military presence” and “continued existence of a regime such as that of Qaboos in Muscat constituted a great danger to the entire Persian Gulf.”[17]

Qaboos’s close ties to the British, who had coordinated a 1970 coup on his behalf against his father, was apparent in their running Oman’s intelligence services.

When an Omani delegation visited the White House during negotiations, it included Timothy Landon, Sultan Qaboos’s top military adviser and one of England’s wealthiest people who had been Qaboos’s classmate at Sandhurst Military Academy.[18]

Landon was reported to have had dealings with the CIA, and was the target of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for receiving millions of dollars in payments by an American company, Ashland Oil, to secure drilling contracts in Oman.[19]

Sultan Qaboos with Timothy Landon, right. [Source: alchetron.com ]

The New York Times reported in March 1985 that one of Qaboos’s foreign advisers was a former CIA official, James Critchfield, then heading Tetra Tech International, a subsidiary of the leading military contractor Honeywell, which had a contract with the Omani government to develop the Musandam Peninsula, which borders the Strait of Hormuz opposite Iran.[20]

Sultan Qaboos also appointed a CIA operative named C. Stirling Snodgrass, who ran two CIA-owned energy consulting companies, to organize Oman’s petroleum ministry; purchased spycraft gear from the CIA, and hired a CIA agent, Chester Nagle, as a special security consultant.[21]

The Carter Doctrine had been initiated largely as a response to the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which deprived the U.S. of a crucial ally in the Shah who had come to power in a 1953 CIA-backed coup.

The Shah was a staunch ally of Qaboos who allied with other Gulf state monarchies and conservatives Middle-Eastern regimes intent on opening their economies to Western investors.[22]

Zbigniew Brzezinski wrote to Jimmy Carter in March 1980 that, “in my judgment, access to the Omani facilities is our single most important initiative in underwriting your historic commitment to defense of our vital interests in this region [Middle East], as outlined in your [1980] State of the Union message.”[23]

A key coordinator of covert military support to the Afghan mujahadin, Brzezinski at the time was advocating for upgrading U.S. military facilities on the British island of Diego Garcia (which had been established after expelling the local population).

He also wanted to increase the U.S. naval presence in the Arabian Sea; adopt overt and covert action in collaboration with Saudi Arabia and possibly Egypt to prevent South Yemen from becoming another Cuba; and for the U.S.to conduct joint amphibious landing operations with Oman off the country’s southern coast.[24]

Zbigniew Brzezinski (left) and Jimmy Carter. [Source: biztonsagpiac.hu ]

Brzezinski and other high-level officials in the Carter administration and Pentagon believed that the military facilities agreement with Oman represented a “major strategic enhancement of the U.S. military and naval position in the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean.”

Sultan Qaboos poses with Ronald and Nancy Reagan at the White House in April 1983. [Source: commons.wikimedia.org ]

They also valued it for helping to prevent the Soviets from impeding 40% of the West’s oil supply that traveled through the Strait of Hormuz.[25]

When the U.S. military carried out joint military exercises with Omanis in November 1981 under Operation Bright Star, they were branded by Middle Easterners as “an American invasion of the Arab world.”[26]

Because of the potential for blowback, Qaboos was unwilling to offer the U.S. a formal base presence at a time when Great Britain was beginning to withdraw its forces from Oman.[27]

Negotiations for the base agreement also nearly broke down when the U.S. military used Oman without Qaboos’s approval to launch Operation Eagle Claw, a Special Forces operation to try to rescue U.S. hostages in Iran taken after the 1979 revolution against the Shah.[28]

Oman at the time was the only Gulf country willing to “make available a rear staging area that would support the insertion of large, mechanized ground forces” by the U.S.

Saudi Arabia, by contrast, had “dismissed out of hand” the possibility of a U.S. military presence in the kingdom.[29]

White, Jr., writes that the Carter administration’s “acquisition of basing rights in Oman was the predominant reason that Muscat emerged as Washington’s most reliable ally in the Persian Gulf during President Ronald Reagan’s tenure and continues to provide the U.S. military with support facilities from which to counter regional threats in the 21st century.”[30]

The latter phrasing shows White, Jr.’s framing the expansion of the U.S. military and alliance with the Omani monarchy as a defensive measure designed to avert foreign threats.[31]

These “threats,” however, did not emerge out of a vacuum but, rather, in response to the U.S. having replaced the British as the dominant military power in the Middle East.