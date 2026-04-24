Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
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Ram Dass, aka Baba Ram Dass, aka Richard Albert was his good partner in apathy crime. Maybe Dass had an even worse effect as I still hear people who should know better spouting his stuff, like Jimmy Dore. Another useful idiot was ex Anglican Priest turned Buddhist Monk turned tune out, turn off, focus on you, yourself and I guru was Alan Watts.

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