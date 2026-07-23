Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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john Bengtson's avatar
john Bengtson
2h

Certainly someone to emulate...i wish now that I had gotten more active earlier in my life.

Benjamin Forentz (sp?), as a young man one of the prosecuting attorneys at the Nuremberg trials had a similar idea and wrote a book about this that I read about 35 years ago. At this point in my life these people and those involved in the periphery of their work are my heroes.

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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
2h

Thanks Jeremy for this great detailed article about the origination and progress of the idea of forming a World Peoples (or Citizens) Assembly. I worked closely with this movement some time ago and think that now is the time to renew the effort. Two articles of mine are particularly relevant: Acting As If the Second Assembly Already Exists and Financing Planet Management: Sovereignty, World Order and the Earth Rights Imperative, both articles found in my book The Earth Belongs to Everyone free pdf here: https://theiu.org/books/

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