President George W. Bush congratulates President Álvaro Uribe of Colombia after presenting him with the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom on January 13, 2009, during ceremony in the East Room of the White House. [Source: nsarchive.gwu.edu]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

In late July, former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez (2002-2010) was sentenced to 12 years of house arrest after being convicted on bribery and fraud charges. Uribe’s conviction was historic because it was the first of a Colombian president.

The heart of the case centered on Uribe’s attempt to bribe a witness to change damaging testimony that implicated him with paramilitary groups that committed egregious war crimes in the suppression of the leftist Fuerzas Armada Revolucionario de Colombia (FARC).

A 1991 Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report had identified Uribe as being dedicated to collaboration with the Medellín drug cartel. Eight years earlier, Uribe had been removed from his position as mayor of Medellín after he attended a drug cartel meeting at Pablo Escobar’s ranch.[1]

Álvaro Uribe Vélez as a young man. [Source: tricksfast.com ]

Medellín drug-cartel chief Pablo Escobar amidst some of his money. Escobar had close ties to Uribe. [Source: stablediffusionweb.com ]

The New York Times and other media characteristically reported on Uribe’s conviction without addressing his ties to Colombia’s underworld, nor the massive amount of U.S. aid that he received while president under Plan Colombia.

Plan Colombia was a $10 billion militarized drug-war program first implemented in 2000 by the Clinton administration—with strong support from Joe Biden.

Much of the military equipment provided to Uribe’s government under Plan Colombia was used to combat the FARC which was conveniently branded as “narco-guerrillas”—though in reality the drug cartels allied closely with the right-wing paramilitaries to which Uribe has been linked, and hated the FARC, which threatened to expropriate their land.

Carlos Castaño, Colombia’s chief paramilitary leader and a reported CIA asset, stated that 70% of the income for his group, called the United Self Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) and a de-facto wing of the Colombian army which carried out 70-80% of non-combat killings, came from drugs.[2]

Castaño was close with the powerful Henao-Montoya drug-trafficking cartel and was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in September 2002, charged with trafficking more than 17 tons of cocaine.[3]

The AUC had been placed on the State Department’s list of terrorist organizations because of its role in the August 1999 assassination of TV host Jaime Garzón, who advocated for peace with leftist guerrillas.

The AUC was also implicated in the murder of dozens of trade union activists at the behest of wealthy ranchers and managers of U.S. corporations, such as Drummond Co. of Alabama, which helped transform Colombia into the world’s fourth-largest coal exporter.

Castaño’s connection to Uribe went back to the 1990s when the AUC took control of a paramilitary force that Uribe had set up as governor of Antioquia and paid to hunt down leftist guerrillas.[4]

In 2002, Castaño supported Uribe’s election, stating that he was “the man closest to our philosophy.”[5]

This is a reference to Uribe’s extreme right-wing views and desire to exterminate the FARC partly to avenge the death of his father, Alberto Uribe Sierra, at their hands on the family ranch in Antioquia in 1983.

Alberto Uribe Sierra [Source: eltiempo.com ]

Uribe Sr. was a real-estate intermediary for drug traffickers connected by marriage to the Ochoas (founders of the Cali cartel), who helped his son establish contacts with the drug cartels after forming an aviation company, Aerocivil.[6]

When Alvaro was appointed as director of civil aeronautics in the 1980s, he granted airplane licenses to known drug traffickers and members of their families, including Carlos Lehder Rivas and José Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha, a Medellín drug-cartel lord.

Uribe’s brother Santiago was head of a paramilitary group known as the 12 Apostles, which was set up in the 1990s with the aim of killing those considered to be “social undesirables,” including sex workers and drug addicts, as well as those perceived to be linked to “subversive groups,” such as FARC guerrillas, operating in the Yarumal area of Antioquia.[7]

Santiago Uribe Vélez, brother of former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, was accused of training a paramilitary group on the Uribe family ranch, La Carolina. [Source: nsarchives.gwu.edu ]

After becoming Colombia’s president in 2002, Uribe enacted an intensive drive against the FARC that turned the country into a graveyard. Between 2002 and 2008, 6,402 civilians killed by the army were counted as guerrillas in what became known as the “false positives” scandal.[8]

Uribe also sanctioned an aerial defoliation program which drove villagers away from FARC-controlled areas and made way for mega-projects benefiting multinational corporations.

Chemical spraying that Biden supported. [Source: U.S. Embassy in Bogota via latimes.com ]

Baby who developed skin rashes from spraying in Aponte, Colombia, in November 2000. [Source: tni.org ]

Glyphosate or Roundup weed killer, manufactured by Monsanto, one of the companies responsible for manufacturing Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, was sprayed at 100 times the concentration allowed in the U.S., causing serious health and environmental consequences for local residents.

Professor Ryan E. Holroyd has written that, from 2002 to 2006, the first four years of Uribe’s presidency, the Colombian government received an average of $572 million per year in military-police aid from the U.S., compared to an average of $304 million from 1997 to 2001.

The number of Colombian Army officers trained in U.S. military academies increased fivefold during the same time, and the number of U.S. mercenaries operating in the country tripled.[9]

During a 2006 press briefing with Uribe, President George W. Bush said that he was personal friends with Uribe and that every time he visited with him he was “impressed by his strength of character.” Subsequently, Bush awarded Uribe with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld (left) listens as President Álvaro Uribe (right) speaks to a group assembled at the Colombian presidential residence on August 19, 2003. [Source: nsarchive.gwu.edu ]

CIA Director Robert Gates called Uribe a “great hero,” while Barack Obama said that Uribe had “performed admirably on a range of fronts” with “diligence and courage.”[10]

Obama and Uribe enjoy a laugh in 2009. [Source: 20minutos.es ]

The above remarks appear preposterous in light of Uribe’s recent conviction—along with what we know about the atrocities engendered by his hard-line policies toward the FARC.

Unfortunately, the U.S. has a pattern of supporting corrupt public officials like Uribe who adopt right-wing policies that benefit U.S. multi-national corporations.

Supporting a significant U.S. military presence in Colombia, Uribe privatized pension funds, health care and social security and dismantled labor laws and protection of workers rights while supporting an IMF structural adjustment program that deepened poverty levels in Colombia.[11]

Uribe’s contemporaries include Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, former Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega, and Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori and intelligence chief Vladimiro Montesinos.

They were all U.S. drug-war “partners” convicted on drug trafficking or related corruption charges who embody the stark double-standards underlying the drug war’s failure.

Alberto Fujimori, right, and Vladimiro Montesinos, left. [Source: exitosanoticias.pe ]

The Trump administration has recently placed a $50 million bounty on the head of Venezuela’s socialist president Nicholas Maduro, whom the U.S. government has long accused–without providing any hard proof–of collaborating with FARC and Mexican drug cartels to traffic cocaine into the U.S.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was among those to assert that the charges against Maduro were baseless.

During the Cold War, the U.S. repeatedly accused the Cuban government and other socialist countries of trafficking in drugs, which we also know to be untrue.

Never widely publicized was the fact that the exportation of illegal drugs from Colombia and other South American countries increased under right-wing leaders like Uribe despite all the resources devoted to combating it.[12]

The real underlying purpose of the War on Drugs in Colombia was to help destroy the FARC, for which Uribe is still receiving credit in U.S. media outlets reporting on his conviction.