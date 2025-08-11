Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eleni Tsigantes's avatar
Eleni Tsigantes
2d

Thank you for this article. However I disagree that the purpose of propping up Uribe was to destroy FARC, in my view the US government's purpose was the accumulation of off-the-books billions, possibly trillions by now, through the cultivation and sale of drugs worldwide. Destroying internal opposition to CIA/US Gov's plans - such as FARC - is secondary.

We saw this in the Golden Triangle [60s]and Afghanistan [70s to 2022] - that 20 year war was pure drug trade ennablance. The US Gov stepped up this practise when it announced "War on Drugs", which was really a War OF Drugs. the 'war' part being the elimination of local opposition....even in Arkansas.

Later, under Bush Senior the "War on Terrorism" [aka War OF Terrorism] - announced in 1989 at a Terrorism Conference in Israel - kicked off the US gov sponsored lawlessness which after 35 years doesn't even bother to disguise itself anymore.....Libya, Iraq, Syria, GAZA, West bank, Sudan, Somalia, "Arab Spring", Iran....

It was at this conference that Ariel Sharon proclaimed proudly "WE invented Terrorism"...which indeed they did. Read "Rise Up and Kill" which only includes historic assassinations and assassinations of "3rd worlders". Assasinations and terror events against Israel's western "partners" are discreetly left out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Woody Gillespie's avatar
Woody Gillespie
2d

They’re all in on it together! Just like in the U.S. Lie to your face and stab you in the back..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture