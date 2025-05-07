Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Billy Masterson
6h

I live in a country where Henry Kissinger, Richard Nixon and LBJ never had to worry about extradition to face a trial for war crimes. It certainly looks like both Clintons, the elder and lesser Bush, Obama and Biden will all be immune. JFK? He started out promising but was trying to go all peace-y, plus, opposed the Israeli nuclear weapons program- CLEARLY unacceptable.

Rogier van Vlissingen
7h

Growing up in the Netherlands, right after WW2, I often still found unexploded ordnance on the beach and in the dunes during my vacations. Those things were common place, and even at age 6 or 7, I knew enough to alert the police when I found stuff like that.

