Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Jeremy Kuzmarov
Jun 16

great insights, thanks for your comment Emanuel. hopefully you can write an article about for CovertAction Magazine.

Emanuel Pastreich
Jun 16

I appreciate the thoughtful article, and interview. I feel, however, that if we are going to be truthtellers, we have to tell the truth. The truth is that North Korea's relationship with South KOrea and the United States is problematic and hard to understand. Of course there is the fear of war, the real risk that something like a second Korean war, with a bit of Ukraine-style chaos, will be inflicted. But the bottom line is that the government of N Korea has drifted far from its ideological roots and now is engaged in a funny media game with the US. At the same time, North Korea is threatened by the US, but from the Lee Myung Bak period, there were many stories,that seemed quite believable, even with some evidence, that the conservatives in the South, and the US in the background, were paying off the North to create problems, to be inflexible and even threatening. More recently the situation is even worse. The statements from North Korea dont sound like anything from Cheje thought or anything in the tradition. The supposed new opposition to unification makes no sense. It looks like N Korea's material is being written up by some consulting firm in Reston.That is to say, North Korea makes a fortune by helping the US Japan and S Korea justify massive defense spending.

If you leave this aspect of North Korea out of the picture, you will not be able to make much sense of what is going on. You might ask, how could N Korea do both, worry about a real war, and prepare for it, while playing footisie with the threat?

Well, that is what is happening.

