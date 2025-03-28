Bangladeshi Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus with Bill Clinton at Clinton Global Initiative event in September 2024. [Source: tbsnews.net]

Originally published in CovertAction Magazine

[See my previous coverage of the August 2024 color revolution in Bangladesh here.]

In 2024, The Economist magazine named Bangladesh as its “country of the year,” stating that it had “improved the most” of any other country in the world over the previous 12 months.

The watershed event in that time was a series of demonstrations during the summer that resulted in the toppling of Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who had ruled the country for 20 of the past 30 years.

Sheikh Hasina was opposed by the U.S. government because she established strong relations with China, and resisted U.S. efforts to establish a military base on Saint Martin, a strategic island off the coast of Bangladesh, and to allow use of ports by the U.S. military in an attempt to counteract China’s use of ports in neighboring Myanmar.

Bangladeshi founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter Sheikh Hasina. [Source: probangladeshi.com ]

Donald Lu, the Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, visited Bangladesh to encourage the opposition a few months before the coup and Biden administration-imposed sanctions on government officials to try to weaken Hasina’s regime. Additionally, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) funded NGOs and education institutions and trained activists and students who participated in the uprising that led to Hasina’s ouster.[1]

Donald Lu upon arrival in Dhaka in May. [Source: bdnews24.com ]

Hasina’s replacement, Muhammad Yunus, was a donor to the Clinton Foundation and a darling of the global financial elite. His Grameen Bank pioneered the issuance of micro-finance credit loans that provided a substitute for structural reforms that would redistribute wealth. Since these loans have often been given at high interest, they have routinely plunged vulnerable people into crippling debt.[2]

The Council on Foreign Relations echoed The Economist in proclaiming in a January 2025 report warning about the Trump administration’s freeze on foreign aid to Bangladesh that “Bangladesh’s pro-democracy protestors forced out a dictator last year, and the caretaker leader, Muhammad Yunus, is truly dedicated to reforming and rebuilding the country.”

This assessment, along with that of The Economist, is contradicted in a statement made by Mohammad Harun Al Rashid, former Bangladeshi ambassador to Morocco, who described the worsening conditions in Bangladesh under the Yunus regime.

Mohammad Harun Al Rashid [Source: tbsnews.net ]

Al Rashid’s statement began as follows: “Bangladesh writhes under the savagery unleashed by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus. Millions face an impossible choice: death, exile or submission to radical extremism.”

According to Al Rashid, “on August 5, 2024, the nation experienced one of its darkest hours—a meticulously coordinated terrorist onslaught that shattered its foundations by overthrowing the legitimate government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As the country burned and order collapsed, Muhammad Yunus emerged as the usurper.”

Al Rashid went on to suggest that Islamic extremists waged an online war against Hasina’s government that incited hatred against Hindus and India and has resulted in anti-Hindu pogroms now that Yunus is in power.

Yunus tried to claim that incidents of violence directed against Hindus were “mere exaggerated propaganda,” though a fact-finding report by the UN Human Rights Office provided evidence of violent mob attacks incited by Islamic extremists, including assaults on Hindu places of worship.

Hindu temple that was attacked by a Muslim mob. [Source: bbc.com ]

Ahmadiyya Muslims and indigenous groups in the Chittagong Hill Tracts have also been targeted. Lynchings have been carried out along with savage acts of revenge against Hasina’s Awami League supporters and minority groups that backed Sheikh Hasina.[3]

Journalists additionally face violence, legal persecution and state censorship under the new post-coup order.[4]

Bangladeshi woman whose home was burned by Muslim mob empowered in 2024 U.S.-backed color revolution. The Economist named Bangladesh its “country of the year,” ignoring the violent pogroms that resulted in the aftermath of the coup. [Source: bbc.com ]

Al Rashid emphasized that Yunus has allowed Hizb ut-Tahrir, IS and al-Qaeda terrorists, who provided the nucleus for the August 2024 regime-change operation, to “openly fly red and black flags.” During Yunus’s time in power, these groups have destroyed museums, murals, sculptures and cultural symbols and razed hundreds of Sufi shrines and Hindu temples.

Terror organization Hizb ut-Tahrir (Bangladesh) held a procession hoisting its flag in Dhaka University. [Source: firstpost.com ]

Based on his description, the situation is not too far removed from Syria, where U.S.-backed jihadists who toppled Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 have carried out a reign of terror targeting Shia Alawite and other minority groups, including Christians who supported Assad, and have also desecrated historic temples and Roman antiquities.

Reign of terror targeting Shia Alawites being carried out by the U.S.-backed jihadi extremists who have taken over in Syria. [Source: evakarenebartlett.substack.com ]

Al Rashid wrote that, in Bangladesh, Yunus has not just shielded the terrorists—he has “empowered them. His government includes terrorists as ministers, and those he couldn’t install, he patronized—allowing them to form a political party.”

As Bangladesh’s ambassador to Morocco, Al Rashid said that he was singled out in Yunus’s campaign of repression for writing a Bengali novel about Bangabandhu’s early years (1920–1942). Al Rashid writes that “Yunus’s hatred for our history isn’t mere contempt. It’s a deliberate, calculated attempt to erase Bangladesh’s very foundation.”

Violent protests in summer 2024 that were heralded in the Western media as a great pro-democracy uprising. [Source: indiatoday.in ]

This sounds a lot like the Mohammed al-Jolani regime in Syria, which has waged attacks on Syria’s rich cultural heritage and is backed by foreign interests intent on carving up Syria for their own benefit.

Mohammed al-Jolani, an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist who had been on a U.S. terrorist bounty list. He is now Syria’s head of state and has presided over massacres of Syria’s Alawite population, which backed the former Assad regime. [Source: news.sky.com ]

Al Rashid said that Bangladesh was born secular, and that Bangabandhu believed in reconciliation with Islamists who wanted to tear the country apart and establish theocratic rule.

Unfortunately, the Islamists murdered Bangabandhu in cold blood, and then overthrew his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, who was committed to the same principles.

Al Rashid wrote that, “if human rights violations were truly examined, an independent, impartial investigation would reveal a horrifying truth: the atrocities committed in just 15 days after her [Hasina’s] ouster—under Yunus’s protection—far exceeded those of her entire tenure. In those two weeks, Bangladesh descended into terror. Mobs lynched hundreds of police personnel—pregnant women begged for mercy, only to be slaughtered. Hundreds of Awami League supporters were beaten to death, their bodies left as warnings. Such barbarity, on such a massive scale, has not been seen in centuries.”

Again we see the parallels with Syria where head-chopping jihadists heralded in Western media as “moderate rebels” committed the same kinds of barbarities.

According to Al Rashid, when Sheikh Hasina’s government prosecuted Yunus for corruption, he painted himself as a victim—and the world believed him—though in reality he was a tax cheat who had plunged countless poor people into debt through his microfinance credit scheme. Al Rashid wrote that Yunus’s “greed knew no bounds.”

Ahsan Mansur, who is leading a corruption probe of Sheikh Hasina’s regime but refused to investigate his own daughter, who has flaunted her ill-gotten wealth on social media. [Source: nytimes.com ]

Now, Yunus’s government is making lots of noise about supposed corruption by members of the ousted former regime in Bangladesh and, so far, unevidenced claims about ill-gotten assets held in the UK and elsewhere.[5]

But this is extremely hypocritical in light of Yunus’s own track record and fact that the probe has deliberately avoided any investigation of the daughter of the head of the country’s central bank, Ahsan Mansur, who has amassed extravagant unexplained wealth that she flaunts online.[6]

Al Rashid pointed out that, in New York recently, Yunus had the audacity to introduce one of the terrorists who contributed to Hasina’s downfall, Mahfuj Aham, in the presence of Bill Clinton.

Al Rashid asked: “How would the French react if someone openly celebrated a terrorist responsible for the Charlie Hebdo massacre? How would Americans react if the mastermind of 9/11 were honored in New York, just as Yunus did? Bangladesh felt the same outrage, the same deep sense of injury and humiliation. This was not just an insult to our nation but an affront to justice itself.”