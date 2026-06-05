[Source: apnews.com]

Originally published in CovertAction Magazine

On March 22, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “accelerate the destruction of Lebanese homes” near the Israeli border based on the “model in Gaza” as part of its campaign against Hezbollah.

Since October 2023, the IDF has destroyed 250,000 homes in southern Lebanon, according to Ziad Abu-Rish, associate professor of Middle East Studies at Bard College and author of The State of Lebanon: Popular Politics and Institution Building in the Wake of Independence (Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2026).

On May 21, Abu-Rish was a featured guest on Uncontrolled Opposition, a radio program co-hosted by CovertAction Magazine (CAM) editor Jeremy Kuzmarov with CAM writer Gloria Guillo, where he discussed the U.S.-Israeli war on Lebanon and its terrible humanitarian costs.

At the time of the interview, Abu-Rish was staying in Beirut, where he said the electricity is constantly going out and there are visible signs of the war everywhere. “Daily life for most people is a grind. Water and other public utilities have become more and more expensive and scarce and the health care system is facing collapse, a trend that has been accelerated by the IDF’s targeting of health care workers.”

Noting that Israel had violated a cease-fire agreement hundreds of times, Abu-Rish continued: “One out of every five people in southern Lebanon has been displaced. You can see signs of this everywhere in the streets. One-room apartments in Beirut are being occupied by three families. Many schools also closed because they are being used as bomb shelters. Additionally, you have generational trauma. There is a constant humming of Israeli drones and constant fear and anticipation of Israel resuming air strikes. People who have been displaced can’t return to their villages and help bury their loved ones; some people have to be buried alone because nobody is allowed to accompany members of their family back to their village and they are not able to have a proper funeral. The natural practices of how people come to terms with death and loss is being upended.”[1]

A returning resident to Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon, stands before the wreckage in the city on November 30, 2024, days after the start of a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah. [Source: hrw.org ]

CodePink activists demand a stop to U.S.-Israeli bombing of Lebanon. [Source: facebook.com ]

The widescale displacement in Lebanon is not something new; Abu-Rish said that more than one million Lebanese have been displaced since the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 2006.

At that time, the Israelis dropped cluster bombs which continue to make life in southern Lebanon dangerous: They have killed 400 people since then, primarily children who picked up undetonated bomblets because they thought they were toys.[2]

Israeli cluster bombs, like these lying outside Nabatieh on August 18, 2006, continue to kill civilians. [Source: electronicintifada.net ]

During the 1982 Operation Peace for Galilee, Israel committed large-scale, Vietnam-style atrocities and slaughtered Palestinian refugees in the notorious Sabra and Shatila massacre overseen by future Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.[3]

Poster bearing images of victims of Sabra and Shatila massacre. [Source: deeply.thenewhumanitarian.org ]

Abu-Rish said that Lebanese today are not only coping with the deadly consequences of war but the decay of the country’s infrastructure and collapse of Lebanon’s financial and economic system. Since 2019, the Lebanese lira has lost 90% of its value, and 80% of the country is living below the poverty line.

The horrible situation, Abu-Rish said, has been provoked by a home-grown banking elite who “has been robbing the people in a vast Ponzi scheme” and “have never been held accountable.”

According to Abu-Rish, Lebanon’s current government, headed by President Joseph Aoun, claims to be reformist but has hitched its wagon to the U.S. There has been little progress in rectifying Lebanon’s economic crisis or challenge to the predatory banking elite.

Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have also tried to placate Israel by disarming Hezbollah, which emerged as the primary resistance force against IDF aggression in the 1980s.

Abu-Rish said that the Lebanese army proved unwilling to defend southern Lebanon against Israeli incursions, which led much of the local population to turn to Hezbollah for their defense.

Viewed by Israel as an “Iranian terror army” that launches rockets and has forced the evacuation of Israeli towns, Hezbollah provides social services to the people in southern Lebanon, is a political party with 13 elected representatives in Lebanon’s parliament, and runs schools.

Mourners carry coffins of dead Hezbollah fighters amidst wreckage of U.S.-Israeli war. [Source: wsws.org ]

Abu-Rish said that the Israelis appear to have miscalculated in believing that Hezbollah was weakened and would be unable to mount effective resistance following the assassination of long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah in September 2024.[4]

Beirut residents hold up framed photo of martyred Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. [Source: theguardian.com ]

According to Abu-Rish, while Nasrallah’s successor Naim Qassem, does not come close to Nasrallah as far as his personal charisma or strategic thinking, he was part of Hezbollah’s top echelon of leaders and is helping to sustain the organization.[5]

Besides the assassination of Nasrallah, the Israeli government was emboldened as a result of the September 2024 pager attack in which Mossad secretly integrated explosives into hand-held radio sets and pagers purchased by Hezbollah for communications through a shell company and took out at least 1,500 Hezbollah fighters.

Additionally, Israel believed it had effectively cut off Iranian support for Hezbollah because of the fall of the Assad government in December 2024, which had been assisted by the CIA’s largest covert operation since the 1980s Afghanistan War (Operation Timber Sycamore).

Assad’s successor, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda operative implicated in large-scale ethnic cleansing operations, is “committed not to allowing Hezbollah to use Syria’s territory to obtain weaponry or for any other purpose.”

Benjamin Netanyahu and Ahmed al-Sharaa. [Source: jpost.com ]

Abu-Rish said that Iran is nevertheless still finding ways to support Hezbollah, which receives much of its funding from wealthy business people living in the diaspora and Islamic charities. Hezbollah has also been able to effectively produce drones that can be manufactured within Lebanon for less than $500. According to Abu-Rish, these drones are “forcing the IDF to operate primarily at night and to withdraw from certain regions of southern Lebanon.”

Hezbollah fighter with an armed drone that is now being produced for less than $500. [Source: fox40.com ]

Abu-Rish says that Israeli soldiers are becoming demoralized with casualties mounting. Though the Israeli military is “tight-lipped about its losses,” a “cursory reading of the Israeli press” makes clear that the IDF is “facing real military resistance,” according to Abu-Rish.

The IDF is beginning to experience serious problems in southern Lebanon, according to Abu-Rish and other sources. [Source: alhurra.com ]

Nevertheless, on May 25, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he instructed the IDF to “press the pedal even harder” against Hezbollah, after a U.S. official signalled Washington would approve a larger operation.[6] Israeli warplanes bombed 47 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, killing at least 31 people, including 2 children.[7]

Strikes near ancient ruins in the port city of Tyre that turned the city into a ghost town, according to Israeli media sources, have raised concerns about potential damage to historical landmarks.

A neighborhood destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon’s southern port city of Tyre. [Source: nytimes.com ]

As far as motive, Abu-Rish said that Israeli leaders have long envisioned Israel’s borders being expanded up to the Litani River.[8] This is part of the messianic Greater Israel project that has been a basis for Israeli settlers trying to occupy Lebanese lands.

Poster for Pan American World Airways in Lebanon from the Smithsonian Institution’s Air and Space Museum collection. [Source: airandspace.si.edu ]

The U.S. has supported the Greater Israel project and Israeli aggression in Lebanon because it seeks to use Israel as a proxy for dominating the Middle East.

Additionally, Abu-Rish said that the U.S. has long had interest in controlling Lebanon’s aviation industry, with Pan American World Airways having expanded there; has major trade interests in Lebanon; and interest in two major oil pipelines passing through Lebanon.

Historically, the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon has served as a hub for regional intelligence gathering and communication.[9] In the 1980s, Abu-Rish said that more than 14,000 U.S. Marines were stationed in Lebanon and the U.S. Navy has also made use of Lebanon’s naval port.

Jean Shaoul reported last year that U.S. troops were stationed in Lebanon at air strips not far from Beirut, and that the U.S. was building a $1.2 billion fortified embassy on a 43-acre site near Beirut whose declared purpose was to counter the “Axis of Resistance,” meaning Iran. Shaoul wrote that the embassy’s “scale, out of all proportion to the country’s size, is indicative of U.S. geo-political interests in Lebanon, with its strategic location and newly found sources of gas and oil under the eastern Mediterranean Sea.”[10]

U.S. Marines in Lebanon in the 1980s. [Source: picryl.com ]

Aerial view of new U.S. embassy complex under construction in Beirut. [Source: edition.cnn.com ]

Historically, the U.S. has tried to exhibit control in Lebanon through Maronite Christian factions.[11] Under Lebanon’s current constitution, the president has to be a Maronite Christian while other members of the Cabinet have to be Sunni or Shia.

Abu-Rish emphasized that the Israeli assault on Lebanon could not have occurred without U.S. arms shipments to Israel and military support. U.S.-made weapons have, indeed, been repeatedly found amidst the rubble in Beirut. For this reason, Lebanon should be considered another war of both U.S. and Israeli aggression.