Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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L O's avatar
L O
3h

Collusion between both- manufacture excuse to invade

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
4h

intertesting angle.

never considered this before.

food for thought.

it still doesn’t absolve Israel of any aspect of the heinous act.

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