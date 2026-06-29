Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Clifton Eldridge's avatar
Clifton Eldridge
11h

While the thing in the oval office enriches himself off the sell of the oil from Venezuelanalysis.org

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rakyat kecil's avatar
rakyat kecil
20h

Great coverage of the situation but unfortunately it is de rigueur for the imperialism, what is sad is the acquiescence by China and Russia which are imperialists in their own ways obviously but one always hopes for some higher level of response than is shown. It is purely a mecantilist world again and power equates trade.

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