[Source: facebook.com]

Adelmo Becerra is a Venezuelan trade union activist with the National Institute for Training and Socialist Education (INCES).

In mid-June, he told Truthout that changes to a hydrocarbons law instituted after the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro in January has led Venezuela to “regress more than 100 years, back to the era of Juan Vicente Gómez when the oil industry was transnational and the country obtained minimal income from petroleum, while those companies received almost all the profits generated by oil revenues.”

Gómez ruled Venezuela from 1908 until his death in 1935. Venezuelan President Rómulo Betancourt (1945-1948, 1959-1964) called him “the instrument of foreign control of the Venezuelan economy, the ally and servant of powerful foreign interests”—including of the Rockefeller-owned Standard Oil Company, which later became ExxonMobil.

Referring to Gómez’ predecessor Cipriano Castro, who stood up to U.S. business interests, as “an unspeakably villainous little monkey,” President Theodore Roosevelt sent gunboats to Venezuela in 1908 to help install Gómez into power and the Taft administration provided critical support to prevent his rival from ousting him.[1]

By 1929, U.S. oil companies controlled 50% of Venezuela’s oil production with Gómez’ allowing the companies’ lawyers to draft petroleum legislation. Gómez’ also passed a mining law that drastically cut taxes on foreign companies and harsh labor laws that outlawed the right to strike.[2]

To protect U.S. investors and a small group of Venezuelan nouveau riche, Gómez allowed a U.S. naval mission into Venezuela and placed Venezuela’s army under the control of a West Point graduate, General Francisco Linares Alcántara. The State Department further suppressed news of Gómez’ crimes so the American public would not demand his removal.[3]

Juan Vicente Gómez [Source: caracaschronicles.com]

A hundred years later under the leadership of former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela is now again effectively under U.S. occupation, as it has lost control of its oil, minerals and foreign policy.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and interim President (and former Maduro VP) Delcy Rodríguez, all smiles in Caracas in February. [Source: x.com]

The Washington Post reported that, since Maduro’s kidnapping, a “Wild West marketplace [in Venezuela] swarms with U.S. companies and investors.”

Mauricio Claver-Carone, a close ally of Secretary of State Marco Rubio who served as a top envoy to Latin America during the first Trump administration, has become the “unofficial U.S. viceroy of Venezuela,” helping to implement the Trump administration’s plan to “work with Delcy Rodríguez and exploit [Venezuela’s] vast oil wealth.”

Working from his home office in South Florida, Claver-Carone is said to dictate orders to Rodríguez over the phone and “has been instrumental in picking winners and losers among aspiring investors.”[4]

These investors include Centerview Partners, a New York-based financial firm which received a multi-million dollar contract—without a competitive process—to help restructure Venezuela’s $170 billion debt and facilitate the country’s reintegration into international financial markets.[5]

In an interview with the Post, Claver-Carone described himself as a “connector” and compared his position to that of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Middle East.

The Post article suggested that Claver-Carone and his business and romantic partner, Jessica Bedoya, who has traveled multiple times this year to Caracas to meet with Rodríguez, have worked for both the U.S. State Department and CIA.[6]

Mauricio Claver-Carrone [Source: nytimes.com]

Photo of Jessica BedoyaJessica Bedoya [Source: thedialogue.org]

Claver-Carone is the former president of the U.S.-Cuba Democracy Political Action Committee (PAC), a lobby group for regime change in Cuba.

The group was financed by José Pepé Fanjul, a Cuban-American billionaire and top Trump political donor, whose family-run sugar company, Florida Crystals, has polluted the Florida Everglades, destroying millions of acres of publicly owned property and irreplaceable natural resources while exploiting migrant laborers.[7]

Alfy and José Pepé Fanjul—Marco Rubio’s sugar daddy and financier of Cuban-American lobby groups. They gave more than $7 million to Trump’s 2024 election campaign. [Source: peoplesworld.com]

Claver-Carone currently manages a private equity firm with Bedoya that invests in energy, ​infrastructure and industrial assets across Latin America—a clear conflict of interest related to his Venezuelan viceroy role.[8]

The new hydrocarbon law signed by Rodríguez allows the Venezuelan government to reduce taxes and royalty payments and reverses a measure passed by Hugo Chávez in 2006-2007 forcing foreign oil companies operating in the Orinoco Belt to convert their projects into mixed enterprises in which Venezuela’s state oil company would hold at least 60% ownership.

State royalties for granting companies the right to extract and sell oil under the law are contingent on a company’s profitability, which experts say will allow U.S. companies to try to use U.S. courts to avoid paying royalties.

[Source: venezuelaanalysis.com]

Among these companies is Chevron, with which Rodríguez has inked new deals, claiming that, “with more than a century of presence, Chevron is an example of an oil company committed to Venezuela.”[9]

Elías Jaua, former vice president under Hugo Chávez, said that the Trump administration “is controlling Venezuela’s oil sales and depositing the income into a U.S. Treasury Department administration fund,” a claim U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has confirmed.[10]

Elías Jaua [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

According to Jaua, “only some money will be handed back to allow the Venezuelan state to keep functioning,” which “is nothing more than tutelage under coercion and the neo-colonial administration of one government by another.”

Under the direction of Delcy’s brother Jorge Rodríguez, who boasted that Venezuela was “becoming quite sexy from the point of view of foreign investment opportunities,” the Venezuelan Congress passed a law privatizing gold and other “strategic minerals.”

Venezuela has vast deposits of rare earths, niobium and platinum group metals that Washington covets, especially in ecologically sensitive areas like Cerro Impacto in the Amazon rainforest.

The new mining law removes exclusive state control and establishes a framework for 30-year concessions to private corporations, with royalties that can be paid “in kind”—that is, effectively, not at all.

Jorge Rodríguez [Source: telesurenglish.net]

Besides neo-liberal economic reforms, the Trump administration pressured the Rodríguez administration to pass new legislation granting amnesty to alleged political prisoners.

This is considered to be another aspect of Rodríguez’s sellout because many of the so-called political prisoners were involved in foreign-backed coup plots or had instigated uprisings against the government or committed terrorist acts and crimes far worse than those attributed to January 6 protesters in the U.S.

A body known as the Committee for Victims of the Guarimba has sought to hold accountable the perpetrators of ultra-right violence backed by the U.S. in 2014 that was designed to trigger a regime change and resulted in dozens of deaths and hundreds of serious injuries, along with millions of dollars in property damage.[11]

Members of the Committee for Victims of the Guarimba hold photos of loved ones who were killed by right-wing terrorists backed by the Obama administration and CIA. [Source: venezuelaanalysis.com]

In May, Delcy handed over businessman and former Venezuelan Minister Alex Saab to U.S. authorities on phony money-laundering charges. Claver-Carone business partner Bedoya helped arrange the de facto kidnapping of Saab.

The Colombian-born Saab was previously connected to the Maduro administration and had worked with Venezuelan allies like Iran to get around U.S. economic sanctions and import food and medicine into Venezuela that were then distributed to the country’s poorest communities.

Saab had been detained in Cape Verde in 2020 and extradited to the U.S., with his wife complaining that he was subjected to inhumane treatment and torture.

The Maduro administration had lobbied hard for his release, which was achieved in December 2023 in exchange for the release of U.S. Silvercorp mercenaries who plotted a coup against Maduro with support from Juan Guaidó, who received financing from USAID and the CIA.

Maduro made Saab Minister of Popular Power for Industry and National Production, a position he held until Maduro’s kidnapping.

Alex Saab [Source: nytimes.com]

On May 21, Marco Rubio announced that Rodríguez was traveling to New Delhi to discuss oil sales before she herself announced the trip. Rubio further said he would personally oversee the negotiation—as if the U.S. State Department was running Venezuela’s diplomacy.

Satirical photo showing Marco Rubio as President of Venezuela. [Source: facebook.com]

Venezuela’s status as a de facto U.S. neo-colony was epitomized a few days later when U.S. military planes carrying General Francis L. Donovan, commander of the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), flew provocatively low over Caracas before landing at the U.S. Embassy.

The World Socialist Web Site emphasized that “the show of force was aimed squarely at intimidation and demonstrating who is in control.”[12]

SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis Donovan with U.S. troops in Caracas. [Source: wsws.org]

Delcy Rodríguez shakes hands with CIA Director John Ratcliffe during his visit to Caracas in January. [Source: foxnews.com]

Rodríguez’s government announced it had approved the humiliating exercise.

It is also allowing the Pentagon to use Venezuela as a base to project power in South America as the Trump administration escalates preparations for a military assault against Cuba and continues Operation Southern Spear—the bombing of fishing boats on baseless drug-trafficking charges.[13]

After purging pro-Maduro officials from her Cabinet, Rodríguez appointed as the new Defense Minister General Gustavo González López, who was trained in the 1990s in the notorious U.S. Army School of the Americas at Fort Benning, Georgia.[14] The U.S. has since carried out military operations in Venezuela targeting drug traffickers, killing Tren de Aragua leader Héctor “Niño” Guerrero in southeast Bolívar state in an extrajudicial execution.

Delcy with General Gustavo González López, who was trained at the U.S. Army School of the Americas. [Source: english.elpais.com]

U.S. strike on Tren de Aragua leader Héctor “Niño” Guerrero. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Rodríguez invited U.S. forces to target Tren de Aragua on Venezuelan soil. [Source: venezuelaanalysis.com]

Reneging on a promise to raise Venezuela’s minimum wage from its paltry current total of 27 cents a month (130 bolivars), Rodríguez has begun censoring left-wing journalists and canceling left-wing news programs on Venezuelan state TV.

March 23 protest in Caracas to demand salary and pension increases. [Source: wsws.org]

Members of Rodríguez’s government have also met with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), from which Hugo Chávez had withdrawn Venezuela in 2006, calling it an instrument of U.S. imperialism with the World Bank.

Adelmo Becerra said “there is no transparent information” but, “based on global experience, it is clear that countries that negotiate with the IMF subordinate their economic policy to well-known neo-liberal measures that are contrary to the economic and social rights of the great majority of the population.”

Adelmo Becerra holding microphone during protest rally. [Source: venezuelaanalysis.com]

Truthout concludes its article by noting that it was IMF-imposed austerity measures that fueled mass protests in the early 1990s, which led to the rise of Chavismo. The same thing could happen again if Delcy continues to go forward with neo-colonialist policies and to destroy the Bolivarian Revolution from within.

U.S. Consolidates Military Control After Devastating Earthquake

Andrea Lobo reported in the World Socialist Website (WSWS) that the Trump administration seized on the June 24 earthquake to consolidate its military control over Venezuela, dispatching warships, warplanes and a Commanding General of the Marine Corps, Kevin J. Jarrard—under the cover of a disaster relief operation.

Kevin J. Jarrard arriving in Caracas after the earthquake. [Source: http://southcom.mil]

Delcy Rodríguez for her part appointed the Commander of the Bolivarian National Guard as the sole authority for the emergency and placed the state of La Guaira under military administration.

According Lobo,“the configuration is stark: only six months after a US special forces operation abducted the Venezuela’s sitting president Nicolás Maduro, the commanding general of the US Marine Corps and the Commander of the Venezuelan National Guard are now in control. It is a military occupation wearing the mask of disaster relief.”

A historical parallel occurred in Haiti when the Obama administration effectively occupied the country militarily following a devastating earthquake that resulted in over 100,000 deaths.

Under the Operation Unified Response, Obama dispatched over 15,000 U.S. troops who provided a cover for business rackets in which Clinton Foundation donors and Clinton cronies, like Hillary’s brother, Tony Rodham, reaped enormous profits from a reconstruction “gold rush,” as a cable from U.S. ambassador Kenneth Merten leaked by Wikileaks described it.[15]

Hillary Clinton in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. [Source: politico.com]

U.S. troops in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. [Source: csmonitor.com]

A similar post earthquake reconstruction gold rush is likely to occur in Venezuela under the oversight of the U.S. military and compradore Rodríguez regime, whose betrayal of the Bolivarian revolution is becoming clearer every day.

Notes