[This article is part of a series to honor left-wing figures in American history. The first part in the series looked at the career of “the rebel girl,” Elizabeth Gurley Flynn. Another article looked at folk singer Phil Ochs. This past Wednesday would have been Vito Marcantonio’s birthday: He was born on December 10, 1902.]

Vito Marcantonio was a visionary left-wing congressman from East Harlem from 1935 to 1937 and 1939 to 1950 who spoke out against bankrupt U.S. foreign policies during the Cold War.

In 1947, he joined forces with Emanuel Celler, a Democratic Party congressman from New York City, to try to prevent the creation of the CIA under the National Security Act, which was signed by President Harry S. Truman.

Marcantonio at the time stated: “With all of the vast powers that are given this agency under the guise of research and study, you are subjecting labor unions and business firms to the will of the military. You are opening the door for the placing of these intelligence agents, supposed to deal with security pertaining to foreign as well as internal affairs, in the midst of labor organizations… I am sure if it were not for the cold war hysteria, very few Members of the Congress would vote for that provision. Certainly the majority would not vote to suspend the rules so that you must take this bill as it is without any opportunity for amendment, despite its serious implications against the security of the liberties of the American people.”

In hindsight these comments are prophetic. By 1963, Harry Truman had come around to express his dismay at the CIA’s evolution into an agency that was “injected into peacetime cloak-and-dagger operations” and was “an operational and at times policy arm of the government.”

Marcantonio would have been particularly aghast to learn the full extent of the CIA’s infiltration of labor unions in foreign countries and use of these unions to help bring down progressive governments like that of Salvador Allende in Chile.[1]

A Visionary Figure

Marcantonio was one of the outstanding progressive political figures of the mid-20th century whose ideals and legacy could be invoked today to help revitalize the American left.

Today’s progressive political standard bearers—Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example—have gone against what Marcantonio stood for through their support for Ukraine military aid, NATO, and a hostile U.S. foreign policy toward Russia.[2]

Both Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have a track record mainly of opposing wars started by Republicans and displaying loyalty to a Democratic Party that is increasingly corporatist and hawkish, and has substituted a vapid identity politics for any commitment to the working class.

Marcantonio was a political independent who ran for office as both a Democrat and Republican at varying points and became part of the American Labor Party (ALP). He spoke out against the Truman administration’s escalation of the Cold War and Korean War.

Marcantonio’s brilliant career is surveyed in Gerald Meyer’s 1989 book Vito Marcantonio: Radical Politician 1902-1954.

The book shows how Marcantonio was an Italian-American protégé of New York Mayor and Congressman Fiorello La Guardia, a progressive reformer who helped defeat the corrupt Tammany Hall political machine of the Democratic Party in New York City.[3]

In 1924, Marcantonio and La Guardia campaigned for U.S. Senator Robert La Follete for president. La Follette was a key figure in the early 20th century progressive movement known for standing up to corporate power who passed significant legislation as governor of Wisconsin (1901-1906) and spoke out in Congress against U.S. intervention in World War I and U.S. imperialism more broadly.[4]

Meyer suggests that Marcantonio was the only person ever elected to the U.S. Congress who “ever publicly acknowledged sympathy for the Communist Party.”[5]

Marcantonio’s campaign platform when he first got elected to the House of Representatives in 1934 called for “government control of natural resources and basic industries and public utilities” so the revenues could be “used for the benefit of the entire nation” and so the “exploitation of consumers and the public” by private corporate interests could be stopped.[6]

While in Congress, Marcantonio consistently stood up for labor rights, and condemned the anti-labor Taft-Hartley Act of 1947 in the harshest terms.[7] Marcantonio also spoke out against the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC)—whose attacks on free speech and political association, he said, were un-American.[8]

Marcantonio believed that FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s compilation of dossiers on political activists and planting of spies and provocateurs in left-wing groups was also un-American and reminiscent of the Palmer raids during World War 1 (raids carried out by Attorney General A. Mitchel Palmer targeting leftists that represented a low point in civil liberties in U.S. history).[9]

Stating at one point that he would “send all the bankers to jail,” Marcantonio spoke out in Congress against the policy of deporting people like anarchist Emma Goldman for their left-wing views, stating that the U.S. government was founded on the principle of freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion and freedom of thought.

A lawyer by profession who graduated from New York University Law School, Marcantonio fought tirelessly for civil rights and championed the aspirations of Puerto Ricans residents in his district in East Harlem, a poverty-stricken area with low incomes and high unemployment.[10]

Calling Marcantonio a “de facto Congressperson for Puerto Rico,” Meyer writes that he “submitted five bills calling for the independence of Puerto Rico (which he called ‘the greatest victim of United States imperialism’) with an indemnity for the damage done to the island by the U.S. business interests which had replaced tens of thousands of small farms with sugar plantations.”[11]

Marcantonio further distinguished himself in Congress as the major leader for civil rights by “sponsoring anti-lynching and anti-poll tax bills as well as the annual fight for the Fair Employment Practices Commission’s [sic] appropriation”—which he pushed to extend to Puerto Ricans.[12]

In April 1945 he had called on Secretary of Commerce Henry A. Wallace to investigate discrimination against African Americans in professional baseball, setting off a campaign that was to break the color line in the national pastime.[13]

A hands-on politician who lived in a modest apartment in East Harlem, Marcantonio kept an open office in the community and would meet with constituents for hours to hear out their concerns and do what he could to help them.[14]

One East Harlem resident said that Marcantonio was a “humane man” who “was always broke” and “had a good heart.” Another said he was a “humanitarian” who would “help anybody. Nobody would speak badly of him.”[15]

Journalist Sidney Shalett wrote that residents of East Harlem considered Marcantonio to be a “tireless fighter for the man on the streets of East Harlem. He is willing to live in their slums, rub elbows with the best and the worst of them, work himself to the thin end of a frazzle for them. He spends his dough on them, takes up their battles against the landlords….On occasions…the Congressman even has carried scuttles of coal personally to heatless tenements. Anyone who wants to see him…can do so.”[16]

Wallacite Critic of U.S. Cold War Foreign Policy

In 1948, Marcantonio supported the third-party presidential candidacy of Henry Wallace, FDR’s former vice president who had been ousted at the 1944 Democratic Party Convention in Chicago in a coup d’état by corrupt warmongers who headed the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

To the left of Roosevelt on domestic issues, Wallace advocated for continuing Roosevelt’s policy of peaceful cooperation with the Russians at the end of World War II, for closing of all U.S. overseas air bases; and for the use of atomic energy exclusively for peaceful purposes.

Marcantonio had been against U.S. involvement in the early stages of the Second World War because he believed it was “a war of the Morgans and DuPonts” and one “between two axes, the Wall Street-Downing Street Axis versus the Rome-Tokyo-Berlin Axis, contending for empire and for exploitation of more and more people.”[17]

However, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he played an active role in the American Committee for Russian War Relief, supporting efforts to help the Soviet Union stand up to Nazi aggression.

Meyer says that Marcantonio approached foreign policy from a “Leninist perspective,” emphasizing the influence of Wall Street banks in driving aggressive policies that were designed to “help them control the world for profit and more profit and at our expense.”[18]

Condemning U.S. support for the fascist-oriented Chiang Kai-shek against the Maoists in China’s civil war, Marcantonio criticized U.S. intervention in the Greek civil war in the late 1940s on behalf of a fascist junta backed by British imperialism.[19]

In Marcantonio’s view, the containment strategy designed by George F. Kennan was pushed forward by whipping the public into hysteria about a mythic Soviet threat.

The Marshall Plan was further designed to “stop the forward march of the people of Europe toward the nationalizing and public ownership of their base industries and toward the breaking up of the big landed estates” and to “build markets for corporate monopolies” whose intention was to “dump goods abroad while maintaining high prices at home.”

When the Korean War broke out, Marcantonio was the sole member of Congress to disavow U.S. intervention on the grounds of Korea’s right to self-determination.

Calling South Korea’s U.S.-backed Syngman Rhee government corrupt and fascistic, Marcantonio told war supporters that “you can keep on making impassioned pleas for the destruction of communism but I tell you, the issue in China, in Asia, in Korea, and in Vietnam, is the right of these people for self-determination, to a government of their own, to independence and national unity.”[20]

Marcantonio’s leftist critique of U.S. foreign policy in the 1940s and 1950s foreshadowed that of CIA whistleblower and CovertAction Magazine cofounder Philip Agee, who clarified the role of how corporate interests shape covert operations and direct military intervention in his 1975 book Inside the Company: A CIA Diary.

Agee’s book was published as the 1974/75 Church Committee hearings exposed a wide array of abuses carried out by the CIA in the Cold War, all of which helped build momentum for a movement to abolish the CIA and transform U.S. foreign policy along lines Marcantonio would have supported.

A Great Role Model Who Paid a Price for His Principled Stances

Because of his radical positions, Marcantonio was smeared in The New York Times and other media as a communist agent and Russian stooge and falsely accused of engaging in criminal schemes with the Mafia.[21]

The FBI amassed a 6,000-page file on Marcantonio and placed him on a blacklist of communists even though the FBI told the Attorney General that its files failed to establish direct proof of Marcantonio’s membership in the Communist Party.[22]

During the 1950 mid-term election, Marcantonio’s opponents—who frequently attacked him as a subversive anti-American and Russian stooge[23]—used the legal power of the state to defeat him, ending his political career.

Since his death from a heart attack in 1954, Marcantonio has remained largely forgotten.[24]

Meyer’s book and a couple of others show his outstanding character and progressive vision, which can provide a barometer for measuring progressive politicians today and a model to follow.

Particularly significant was Marcantonio’s principled criticism of the CIA and warfare state and their close relationship to Wall Street banks and other corporate interests.

This is in addition to his support for beleaguered minority and persecuted political groups, for civil liberties, and for a socialist economic program that would place national wealth in public hands.