On November 17, 2010, Channen Ozell Ray Smith’s life was changed forever when he was arrested and charged with the murder of Dominique Jasper.

Originally from East Texas, Smith was a good athlete who grew up in low income housing in North Tulsa, went to McLain high school and had been studying aviation maintenance at Tulsa Tech though, because he had been unaware that he had to purchase tools for the aviation program, he began selling drugs to help fund his education.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was on probation after serving time in prison for the drug charge and was working at C&T Tire and at One OK Field (Driller stadium) and getting his life together.

On October 21, several weeks before his arrest, Smith—who was never himself in any gang—hung out in the Commanche Park apartments off of 36th Street and North Peoria with a friend named Theo. As he was leaving Theo's apartment around 11:30 PM, Channen overheard the commotion from a gang fight between rival Crips gang members from Oklahoma and California. A man by the name of Freddie Smith was involved whom Channen knew.

The night after the fight, October 23, 2010, a Crip named Arrlan Young returned to the apartments and gunned down Dominique Jasper who had knocked Arrlan to the ground during the fight and kicked him repeatedly.

Jasper had been a member of the Oklahoma Crips, was from California and had served prison time for shooting two California Crips.

At the time, tensions between the rival gangs was high, stoked in part by an upcoming Snoop Dogg concert. A known Crip commander, Snoop Dogg had made inflammatory statements insinuating that “if you’re not from California, you’re not really a gangster.” He also referred to Tulsa perjoratively as “thug town.”

The two California crips that Jasper shot were allegedly members of Snoop Dogg’s entourage.

Smith told me in a jailhouse interview that his first public defender, Marney Hill, told him that Oklahoma detectives traveled to Los Angeles to interview Snoop Dogg believing that he may have had a potential connection to Jasper’s murder, though he was never charged in the case.

The prosecution never divulged this during the trial, indicating that Channen was the only suspect in the Jasper killing, which is a Brady law violation.

The car that was described by witnesses the night of the shooting was a car owned by Arrlan Young’s girlfriend, Crystal Johnson.

In January 2017, Young confessed to the crime while he was dying of cancer. According to family members who he confessed to, Young knew that Smith was wrongfully convicted and wanted to clear his conscience and Smith’s name before he died.

Since Young’s confession, four people have come forward to corroborate it; the two cousins he confessed to, and two of Arrlan’s friends who were in the same gang and were fighting alongside him in the altercation the night before the shooting.

One of the friends, Henderson Porter Jr. told me that “Arrlan’s confession was heartfelt; he had killed Jasper because of a personal vendetta, feeling that Jasper had disrespected him, but what happened had began eating away at him, particularly after he knew that his cancer was terminal, and he felt that Channen should be released.”

Channen could not have been the shooter because he was in Claremore, 30 miles from Tulsa, when Jasper was shot. Channen was staying with his girlfriend and her family the entire weekend, which he did every weekend, without access to a car and he only got back to Tulsa 34 hours after the shooting (which is when he was told abut it by another guy in Comanche Park).

Smith’s girlfriend and brother vouched for his whereabouts at his trial. His father, Canando Smith, said also that he picked up Channen when he returned from Claremore many hours after the shooting.

Though the murder weapon was never found, Arrlan had shown his cousin where he disposed of it right after Jasper was shot. There was no DNA evidence tying Smith to the crime and the only evidence against him were unreliable witnesses who changed their testimony multiple times.

One of these witnesses was a rumored police informant named Carlameisha Jefferson (AKA “24”), who had a personal grudge against Channen because he was dating her ex-girlfriend.

The other key witness, Brandon Savage, a 107 Hoover Crip, was a convicted felon who was facing burglary, weapons and rape charges at the time of the trial.

The rape charge was conveniently dropped after his testimony. He admitted to lying five times to police and to wanting to kill Channen (he told the jury that he had "put a hit" out on Channen in order to exact street justice, a statement which he has since recanted).

The night of the shooting, neither Jefferson, who was shot by Young but survived her wounds, nor Savage identified Smith as a shooter; rather they changed their testimony later on.

Their stories also did not mesh.

They each reported different colors of the gun (one said it was chrome; another black); different scenarios by which the shooter came out of his car; different places from where Jasper was shot, and had the shooter driving different kinds of cars.

Jefferson also told a ridiculous story that Channen introduced himself to her, thus giving away his identity, before shooting Jasper. She also claimed that Channen fired 7-9 shots at Jasper with one pistol, though only two bullet cases were found.

According to Canando Smith, Jefferson had been charged with stealing assault rifles from a train, but never served any jail time as a result of her false testimony against Channen.

Canando Smith [Source: Photo Courtesy of Jeremy Kuzmarov]

Shoddy Police Investigation—By the Tulsa County Sheriff

Smith told me in an interview that he believes that the police did not do a thorough job of investigating the crime as they never interviewed Arrlan Young or the Crips that he was with on the nights of the fight and murder.

Police arrested Smith only because of the testimony of Jefferson and Savage after the fact,

having made up their mind that he was the shooter before even questioning him. They failed to pursue other leads or even listen to what Smith said to them and did not try and verify his alibi.

Nor did they critically question Carlameisha Jeffersona and Brandon Savage about the discrepencies in their stories.

Smith believed that the TPD may have suspected him because they wrongly thought that Freddie Smith—who was involved in the original fight—was his cousin and that he was seeking revenge on his behalf, which was entirely untrue.

Canando Smith told me that the police may have taken retribution on his son also because he had been a “gangbanger”—though Channen never was.

Jasper’s mother claimed at the trial that Jasper woke up from a coma and fingered “Cros”—as Channen was known—however, the medical reports do not specify that Jasper ever woke up from his coma, and after he was shot, for a brief period when he was still alive, Jasper had said he did not know who shot him.

Canando Smith believes that Jasper’s mother was coerced into fingering Channen by Jefferson and Savage.

The lead homicide detective in the case, Vic Regalado, is now the Tulsa County sheriff. According to Smith, Regalado told a member of the NAACP that he had crossed all his t’s and dotted all his I’s investigasting the case, which is clearly not the case.

The District Attorney who prosecuted the case, Tim Harris, was the subject of a 2020 Dateline NBC investigation because an unusually high number of people were wrongful convicted on homicide charges while he was the D.A.

When Harris announced his intention to prosecute notorious mobster James “Whitey” Bulger for the 1981 murder of Tulsa businessman Roger Wheeler, one of Wheeler’s family members requested that the case be moved to Oklahoma City because Tulsa County was “too corrupt” to handle the case.

After being contacted by this writer, Harris, who currently serves as legal counsel for the Tulsa County Sherriff’s Office, issued a statement stating “should the Tulsa County DA determine there is newly discovered evidence that causes the case to be reopened, the Tulsa County Sheriff will fully cooperate with that investigation.”

One reason that the trial appears to have been unfair was that a police officer who had pertinent information that could have exonerated Smith was on maternity leave and the judge did not arrange for her to testify via skype.

Smith’s father told me that Channen was arrested also on a blank warrant, implying that the police were allowed to write whatever they wanted as a reason for his arrest when there was no clear evidence that he was the one to shoot Jasper.

Case Should Be Reopened

Shelley Davis is a Broken Arrow woman who has spent the last 20 years of her career as a social worker doing advocacy work for families and older adults and three and a half years ago transitioned into prison ministry and reform and established a nonprofit that will assist inmates in their transition back to society. She is an advocate for Smith.

Sh

Shelley Davis [Source: Photo Courtesy of Jeremy Kuzmarov]

When she arranged a meeting with Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler in March 2023, Davis relayed that, in a sworn affidavit by Young’s best friend Henderson Porter, Young confessed to shooting Jasper through the left hand and in the back of the head. Kunzweiler then looked at the medical examiner’s report, which, he said, corroborated the way Young described Jasper had been shot.

However, when this reporter contacted Kunzweiler’s office in late February, his press secretary, Katie Keleher, responded to me in an email with the following: “In January 2023, a Tulsa County District Judge denied Mr. Smith’s application for post-conviction relief. In April 2023, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed that decision, agreeing with the Tulsa County judge to deny post-conviction relief. You can find both of those orders here: https://www.oscn.net/dockets/GetCaseInformation.aspx?db=tulsa&number=CF-2010-4461.”

These statements fail to acknowledge Kunzweiler’s earlier admission to Davis that that the medicla examiner’s report confirmed the real killer’s confession, smoking gun evidence that Smith is innocent.

Davis said that one main barrier that she and Smith have faced in getting the case reopened is procedural. There were certain deadlines, including in the application for post conviction relief, that were impossible to meet because the COVID pandemic made visiting the jail impossible and shut down the whole court system and because Smith in the past did not have the funds for outside counsel or means to file the necessary legal briefs.

Davis said she is extremely frustrated that court official “don’t care about guilt or innocence, only about following procedure.” She is trying currently to raise money for his cause through GiveSendGo (Kids Send Go), a Christian fundraising website and by selling t-shirts and other merchandise.

Smith himself says that his experience with the criminal justice system and in prison has been “very humbling” to say the least, and that prison is a “dangerous, depressing and at times demeaning place” where “people who are treated like caged animals often start acting as caged animals.”

When he gets out, hopefully in the not too distant future, Smith said he would like to work in prisons to mentor inmates and help make a difference in their lives.

He sees that many of the inmates have a lot to contribute to society and are not lost causes; they just need to be given a second chance and some programs that can help them with their transition back into civilian life.