Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Omar Zaid's avatar
Omar Zaid
5h

That's what those in the know do

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Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
6h

Thank you

Also

"the upside-down world in which we live, corrupt government officials are celebrated in the media and given prizes and awards, while whistleblowers who expose their malfeasance face smear attacks and persecution and can be framed for crimes and sent to prison for long periods."

It's the same the president is a pedo... He is at the head of the country...

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