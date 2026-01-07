Robert M. Sensi [Source: linkedin.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

In early December 2025, a former CIA agent named Robert M. Sensi was arrested on narcoterrorism, narcotics distribution, and money-laundering charges.

Sensi stands accused, along with Paul Campo, a former head of financial operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), of participating in narcotics trafficking and laundering $750,000 for Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) through real estate deals and by converting cash into crypto-currency—with promise to launder another $11.25 million.

Additionally, the Department of Justice alleges that Sensi and Campo tried to sell the CJNG explosive-packed drones and other military-grade weapons, including AR-15 and M16 rifles, M4 carbines, grenade launchers and rocket-propelled grenades, and that they offered advice on producing fentanyl.

Jalisco drug cartel enforcers. [Source: mirror.co.uk ]

The U.S. government has acknowledged that Sensi worked for the CIA in the 1980s when he handled sensitive documents as a liaison between the CIA and the Bank of Commerce and Credit International (BCCI), which was at the heart of the money-laundering operations in Iran-Contra.

The Iran-Contra scandal erupted in 1986-87 when it was revealed that CIA operatives and members of the National Security Council (NSC)—under the direction of President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George H. W. Bush—were covertly arming Nicaraguan counter-revolutionaries (Contras), which Congress had barred pursuant to the 1984 Boland Amendment.

Financing of the Contras came through illicit drug trafficking and arms sales with Hezbollah and Iran, which had officially cut off ties with the U.S. following the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Sensi’s importance to Iran-Contra came not only through his work for BCCI but also the Kuwaiti Royal Sabah family, a key U.S. proxy in the Middle East that served as an intermediary for illicit arms deals between the CIA and regional terrorist groups.[1]

Kuwaiti Royal Sabah family. [Source: asktheman.xyz ]

When he was murdered in a West Virginia hotel room in August 1991, journalist Danny Casolaro had in his briefcase copies of two checks—for $1 million and $4 million—made out by members of the Kuwaiti royal family to arms dealers Adnan Khashoggi and Manucher Ghorbanifar through BCCI’s Monte Carlo branch for the purchase of TOW missiles from Iran.[2]

Copy of $1 million check for purchase of TOW missiles that was in Casolaro’s possession. [Source: thesixtheye.org ]

Copy of $4 million check for purchase of TOW missiles that was in Casolaro’s possession. [Source: thesixtheye.org ]

The TOW missiles purchased by the Kuwaiti royal family through BCCI were sent to Iran and the profits were used to purchase arms that were sent to the Contras.

Sensi played a crucial role in the deal by transferring the funds from the checks for the TOW missiles to BCCI.

At the time, Sensi was working for Faisal Saud Al-Fulaij, the secret owner of BCCI and former Kuwait Airways chairman, who also owned Financial General Bankshares with Democratic Party grandee Clark Clifford, who was himself implicated in the BCCI scandal.[3]

Sensi, additionally, served as chairman of the Ambassador’s Club of the Republicans Abroad Division of the Republican National Committee (RNC), which led him to travel to Europe, the Middle East and Latin America in a fundraising role.[4]

He further worked for William Wilson, U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican in the 1980s and Robert Gray, Chairman of Hill & Knowlton representing the Kuwait government and the Contras.[5]

Casolaro was likely murdered to prevent him from providing the copies of the BCCI checks to a congressional investigating committee headed by Senator John Kerry (D-MA), which had pushed for the indictment of key figures in the Iran-Contra scandal.

John Kerry in the 1980s. [Source: libguides.uml.edu ]

The checks provided smoking-gun evidence of illicit arms sales that could have helped put powerful people in prison, including then President George H. W. Bush, who chaired the 44/12 Committee, which was in charge of all worldwide covert operations under Ronald Reagan and pardoned Iran-Contra felons being prosecuted by independent counsel Lawrence Walsh.

Connection Between Sensi and Bush

CIA investigator Peter Osborne established a connection between Sensi and Bush, who appointed Theodore Shackley—a key figure in Iran-Contra—to direct worldwide CIA covert operations when Bush was CIA director in 1976.

The connection came through Bush’s attorney, Jerris Leonard (1931-2006) who also served as attorney for Sensi and his main CIA associate, Richard Hirschfeld, and co-directed a company in Panama, Aalamin Impex Corporation, providing legal and financial services, that Sensi founded in 1983.[6]

Sensi and Leonard had worked together with a Colonel Robert Castor who was involved in smuggling operations in support of anti-Castro rebels in Cuba and met at one time with Jack Ruby, Lee Harvey Oswald’s assassin, who had known intelligence and Mafia links.

Sensi is thought to have recruited Castor to work with Leonard at his companies in Panama and involved him in illicit Iran-Contra drug and arms smuggling.

Sensi had further direct contacts with Bush in his function as chairman of The Ambassador’s Club of the RNC’s Republicans Abroad Division and through his involvement in the “October Surprise,” which Bush helped coordinate.

The “October Surprise” occurred when the CIA, in collaboration with the Reagan presidential campaign—chaired by William Casey—bribed the Iranians to delay the release of American hostages taken during the 1979 Iranian Revolution against the Shah (a U.S. client) to help Reagan win the 1980 election.[7]

CIA operative Larry J. Kolb detailed how Bush directly planned CIA operations when he was vice president that Sensi helped coordinate, including to help free American hostages in Beirut and to recruit spies in Iran.[8]

Fluent in Italian, French, Spanish, Arabic and Farsi, Sensi visited to the White House so frequently in the mid-1980s for meetings with Bush and CIA Director Casey that he would be waved through by White House security without having to provide any credentials.[9]

CIA officer Miles Copeland told Kolb that Sensi was valued as a “fixer…adept at solving problems with the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), Customs, [and] local police.”

In 2004, Sensi tried to undermine the John Kerry presidential campaign and support George W. Bush by getting Kerry to hire as one of his fundraisers Robert A. Farmer, who had worked in partnership with a Muslim ex-convict and drug dealer and supplied some elements of al-Qaeda with telecommunications equipment.[10]

As part of the quid pro quo, L. Paul Bremer, head of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq and staunch ally of the Bushes, gave one of Sensi’s companies that he co-owned with Richard Hirschfeld a contract for a satellite phone company that made Sensi richer.[11]

“Tentacles of the Octopus Are Still Alive”

Peter Osborne believes that Danny Casolaro was on the brink of publicly exposing Bush at the time of his death in 1991.

Bush and “the Octopus” network that he oversaw used specialized computer software stolen from entrepreneur Bill Hamilton to launder in CIA-run banks trillions of dollars in gold bullion that had been seized from the Japanese at the end of World War II (known as “Yamashita’s gold”).[12]

According to Osborne, some of this money was filtered through a CIA front company the Bush family helped establish called Ignite! Inc.[13]

In an interview with the Uncontrolled Opposition radio program, Osborne and his attorney Daniel Sheehan, whose investigations of the CIA go back to the 1980s, emphasized that Sensi and the covert team headed by Bush was not a rogue element but an integral part of the CIA’s global criminal operations sanctioned at the highest levels of the U.S. government.

The CIA cabal headed by Bush used the cover of anti-communism to support fascist governments worldwide and enrich themselves and their cronies.[14]

Sheehan stated that Sensi’s arrest shows that the “tentacles of the Octopus [corrupt CIA network] that Danny Casolaro was working to expose are still alive and involved in the same kinds of covert activity and criminal operations such as moving dirty money through global networks that have gone on under the CIA for decades.”

The hope now is that, since Sensi is facing years in prison, that he might be compelled to lay bare the truth—if he is not forced to sign a gag order or killed in prison first.

Sheehan asked: “Wouldn’t it be great if John Kerry came out of retirement with Jack Blum to spearhead a new investigation in collaboration with a new House committee that has been set up to press for the release of sensitive classified documents?”

Blum had been Kerry’s lead investigator who told Osborne when he interviewed him that, if Danny was “waving the checks down in CIA country, what did he think would happen to him [suggesting he would be murdered].”

Sheehan said: “Kerry and the others could do a great public service and cement their legacy by exposing and helping to root out a criminal syndicate that Danny Casolaro gave his life to try to expose and that has corrupted the U.S. government over decades.”