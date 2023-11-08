Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Home
Too Hot to Handle
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

This substack features articles that are largely too hot for mainstream media. The articles provide exposes and analysis that are being suppressed in the mainstream and at times even alternative media.

People

Jeremy Kuzmarov

@kuzmarov
Jeremy Kuzmarov is Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of five books on U.S. foreign policy, including Warmonger. How Clinton’s Malign Foreign Policy Launched the U.S. Trajectory From Bush II to Biden (Clarity Press, 2023).
© 2024 Jeremy Kuzmarov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture