On April 15, 2013, two improvised explosive devices detonated on Boylston street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Three people were killed and hundreds allegedly injured, including 17 who lost limbs.[1]

Three days later, the FBI identified the bombers as Tamarlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnayev, two brothers from Chechnya aged 26 and 19.

That evening, according to the official story, the two brothers killed an MIT policeman (Sean Collier), committing a carjacking and engaged in a shootout with police in Watertown during which two officers were severely injured (one, Dennis Simmonds died later of his wounds).

Tamarlan was shot and killed though Dzhokhar escaped; however, later that night he was apprehended while hiding in a boat after a massive police manhunt.

During questioning, Dzhokhar said that he and his brother were motivated by the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, that they were self-radicalized and unconnected to any outside terrorist groups, and that he was following his brother's lead. He said they learned to build explosive devices from the online magazine of Al Qaeda.

Dzhokhar was convicted of 30 charges, including use of a weapon of mass destruction and malicious destruction of property resulting in death, and given the death penalty.

Image of Tamarlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnayev before Boston marathon bombing. [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

State Sponsored Terrorism with Hollywood Special Effects

James Fetzer and Mike Palecek’s book, And Nobody Died in Boston Either: State Sponsored Terrorism With Hollywood Special Effects (Moon Rock Books, 2016) makes the case that the Boston marathon bombing was a false-flag operation set up U.S. policing agencies and intelligence services and that the Tsarnayev brothers were classic patsies.

[Source: moonrockbooks.com]

James Fetzer is a former Marine Corps officer with a Ph.D. in the history and philosophy of science who has conducted extensive research into what Peter Dale Scott has called “deep events,” including: the JFK assassination, 9/11 and the plane crash that killed Paul Wellstone as well as the Sandy Hook massacre and moon landing.

James Fetzer [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

Mike Pelecek is an award winning reporter, editor and publisher in Nebraska who ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Iowa.

In the prologue of the book, Fetzer states that the Boston bombing was among the most amateurish of false flag attacks in modern American history.

Its purpose was to instill fear in the public of terrorism and stoke Islamophobia which lent support for the Global War on Terror and expansion of police state measures under the USA Patriot Act.

According to Fetzer, the attack was telegraphed in The Boston Globe, which tweeted that a controlled explosion would be set off during the marathon for the benefit of bomb squad activities and that another bomb would be set off in front of the Boston Public Library.

A Boston policeman on a bullhorn called out at the time of the attack: “this is a drill, this is a drill.”[2]

The attack came at the time of a bomb drill, which parallels other false flag attacks like the Oklahoma City bombing and 9/11 among others which were timed deliberately on the day of scheduled drills in order to sow confusion among First Responders and sustain a cover.

Fetzer writes that “we had noise and smoke, but no one could have been injured—when you peer through the smoke, you see bodies with missing limbs, but there is no blood, which is a physiological impossibility had they actually lost their limbs on that occasion.”[3]

Fetzer says that he was told by Hollywood producer/director Nathan Folks that a principal figure in directing the stage managed bombing was Carlos Arredondo, an actor he had cast in one of his films who told Fetzer that smoke machines and amputee actors were used.

[Source: wearechange.org]

Some of the photos presented in the media looked to be blatantly staged. One featured a woman holding an amputee with no blood around her while onlookers nonchalantly stood around, continued to jog in the race or checked their phones—one woman was even shown smiling).

[Source: theworld.org]

Strangely, Fetzer points out that after the bomb went off, there was “no surge of EMT’s to the scene, no string of ambulences to rush the injured off to hospitals were they could be treated for injuries.”[4]

The few photographs from the blast scene did not show any arms, hands or fingers blown off—only lower legs—which is not what the laws of science would dicttate if shrapnel-filed bombs had actually gone off.

Clothing is seen to be torn off some people who have no apparent wounds and people with limbs blown off were taken away in wheelchairs and not gurneys, which is the proper medical protocol (persons sustaining serious injury like a limb blown off cannot sit upright without passing out).

Man at scene of marathon with torn clothing but no visible wounds or blood near him. [Source: abc7chicago.com]

The blood color around some victims was further bright red when it should have been dark red from oxidation, bone extensions appear to be fabrications because they lack the physical features of a human tibia, and the banners that lined the race route did not show any perforations from the blast.[5]

This photo looks very weird. The boy has no blood or visible injuries so where are his shoes? Also it looks like one of his legs is a stump. His mother looks to be pretty calm, further, in texting on her phone while her son has just lost a leg. [Source: abc7chcago.com]

A man who lost his leg would have had to have been taken in a gurney not wheeled on a wheelchair. [Source: huffpost.com]

Fetzer says that the footage of the Tsarnayev brothers at the marathon was faked and that Tamarlan was killed while in police custody after police had run him over with his own SUV, which was observed by an eyewitness. (the official story had Tamarlan being run over by Dzhokhar).[6]

The backpacks the Tsarnayevs were wearing could not have been the backpacks that exploded because the latter were reported by the FBI’s crime lab as being made of black nylon when neither Tamarlan nor Dzhokhar was shown wearing black nylon backpacks—theirs were white.[7]

[Source: discover.hubgate.com]

Fetzer believes that the actual people who planted the bombs on Boylston Street were employed by Craft International, a CIA-linked private military contractor.

The Crafts employees—seen wearing Craft International outfits and skull logos on their caps—were observed near the bomb scene operating in coordination with an unmarked SUV close to the Marathon finish line wearing black nylon backpacks, one of which had a white square patch.

One of the employees got into an FBI bomb squad truck, which had arrived after the bombing.

Crafts employees at scene of Boston marathon bombing. [Source: youtube.com]

The Crafts employees may have worked in collaboration with a mysterious woman, never pursued by the authorities, who was photographed placing her purse right where the second bomb went off.[8]

Researcher Sheila Casey emphasizes in her articles in Fetzer and Palecek’s book that after the bomb detonated and white smoke rose from the sidewalk, nothing flew into the street; no debris, no nails or pellets, and certainly no bodies or body parts as would have been expected.[9]

Casey, who was at the scene, after noticed also a lack of blood and the strange sight of a discarded surgical glove when no First Responders had yet arrived. Additionally, she noticed that shop windows left a pile of broken glass on the sidewalk when the laws of physics dictated that the glass should have blown into the shop where there was none.[10]

One of the amputees who was said to have lost two legs, Jeff Bauman Jr., a man supposedly waiting near the finish line for his girlfriend when the blast went off, was pictured being wheeled upright in a wheelchair with no loss of blood at all, which is impossible.[11]

Miracle Man Jeff Bauman Jr. being wheeled from the blast scene. See the knee. And where is the blood? And how is he still conscious? [Source: nytimes.com]

Oddly, when this “miracle man” was celebrated at a Boston Bruins game three weeks later—way too soon for someone with his level injury to be able to go out in public—his legs were short, though in a photo depicting him being wheeled away from the marathon bombing scene, he had both knees.[12]

Jeff Bauman Jr. at Boston Bruins game. [Source: bleacherreport.com]

This same miracle man allegedly was the one to tip off the police about the Tsarnayevs, telling his brother that he saw a man resembling Tamarlan (whose sketch he drew despite being heavily sedated) setting his backpack on the ground just before the blast.

James Tracy, an associate professor in the school of communications and multimedia studies at Florida Atlantic University, emphasizes that available video of the first bomb detonating at the Marathon finish line suggests a direct upward discharge rather than the horizental dispersion that would have wreaked the havoc to lower limbs so widely reported in physicians’ statements.[13]

James Tracey [Source: wikispooks.com]

Tracy believes that the bombs may have been smoke bombs or benign explosives.

He observed that despite the seemingly formidable explosions, very few bodies and no severed limbs were observable on the ground, even though there were several people exhibiting bewilderment and apparent injuries.

When First Responders came, they strangely took people away with less serious injuries first. Like numbers of others, Bauman Jr. was carted away in a wheelchair which runs counter to common emergency medical procedure for aiding and transporting an individual with such severe injuries as his.[14]

Tracy says that the marathon bombing closely resembled a “mass casualty drill” which for “training purposes are designed to be as lifelike as possible.”[15]

Journalist Craig McKee emphasizes that Dzokhar’s case was one of the strangest in U.S. legal history because Dzhokhar pleaded innocent to the charges directed against him, though his lawyer, Judy Clarke, supposedly in an effort to save her client from the death penalty, started Dzhokhar’s trial by telling the jury that he was guilty of the crime he pleaded not guilty to.

Clarke then elected not to cross-examine most of the prosecution’s 92 witnesses and called only four of her own.[16]

McKee said that the truth in this case “has been covered up just as effectively as it was when Jack Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald.”[17]

Dhzokar Tsarnayev in court sketch with his lawyer Judy Clarke. [Source: boston.com]

A key piece of evidence against Dzhokhar was a confession he allegedly wrote in the boat where he was allegedly hiding from police during a manhunt in Watertown; however, it is unclear how Dzhokhar could have gotten a special pencil needed to write on the boat or written in neat, uniformly spaced lines while under great duress. (Fetzer said that even Leonardo Da Vince couldn’t have pulled this off!)

[Source: boston.com]

Before being taken into police custody, Tamarlan, was significantly captured on video screaming out in Russian that “we didn’t do it,” and “it’s a set up.”[18]

Another oddity in the case is that while the motive for the Tsarnayev brothers shooting MIT police officer Sean Collier was to get his gun, they never actually took the gun.

Sean Collier [Source: dailymail.co.uk]

Also there was no reason for them to commit a carjacking when they already had a car.

During this alleged carjacking, the Tsarnayevs were said to have bragged about carrying out the marathon bombing and then allowed the driver to escape (because he was not an American); this in turn allowed him to tell the world that the Tsarnayevs were guilty.

What kind of criminal would do this?

McKee emphasizes that the murder of Collier resembles the murder of Dallas police officer J.D. Tippit, which Lee Harvey Oswald was blamed for, though eyewitnesses said they saw someone else carry out.

[Source: alchetron.com]

In both cases, the murders were designed to create the public impression of the suspect as violent and dangerous serial killers who would kill a cop.

In the case of the Tsarnayevs and Collier, there is no video or any concrete evidence that corroborates the official story.

Video evidence presented at Dzhokhar’s trial does not identify either brother.

Police authorities changed their story and admitted that Dzhokhar was unarmed when they apprehended him and that rather than there being an exchange of gunfire, that police had riddled the boat that Dzhokhar was hiding in with bullets.

The biggest bombshell in McKee’s argument is his allegation that the Tsarnayevs brothers were U.S. intelligence assets.

McKee quotes the boys mother, Zubeidat Tsarnayev, who said that the FBI had been watching their family for years, believing that Tamarlan was a dangerous extremist, and that Tamarlan was “controlled by the FBI.”[19]

Zubeidat Tsarnayev [Source: dailymail.co.uk]

Peter Dale Scott suggests that Tamarlan may have been an FBI informant, writing that “if Tsarnaev was a double agent, he would be just one of thousands of young people coerced by the FBI as the price for settling a minor legal problem into a dangerous career as an informant.”[20]

Peter Dale Scott [Source: thecanadianencyclopedia.ca]

According to McKee, the Tsarnayev’s brothers’ uncle, Ruslan Tsarni, who called them losers on television even though he hadn’t seen them in several years, was married to the daughter of senior CIA official Graham Fuller and lived for a period at Fuller’s home.

Ruslan Tsarni [Source: usatoday.com]

Fuller was the CIA station chief in Kabul and coordinator of the strategy by which the Agency recruited Islamic jihadist terrorists in Central Asia, including Chechens and Khazakhs, in an effort to destabilize the Soviet Union. Tsarni and Fuller allegedly worked together to set up a support group for Chechen nationalist guerrillas.[21]

Graham Fuller [Source: turkishminute.com]

Journalist Wayne Madsen obtained documents from the Georgian Interior Ministry indicating that Tamarlan had attended training sessions in Tbilisi, Georgia sponsored by the CIA-linked Jamestown Foundation, which was founded in the 1980s by CIA Director William Casey to serve an anti-Soviet agenda.

William Casey [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

[Source: warsawinstitute.org]

Madsen wrote that Jamestown’s main function is to ensure the flow of energy, including oil and natural gas, from the Caspian through pipelines in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, and to prop up or topple governments in the region to ensure U.S. predominance.

The latter is accomplished through organizing the political opposition, setting up conferences, and gaining influence in universities through non-governmental organizations established to veil the CIA’s financing of the operations.[22]

Researcher William Engdahl asks whether it is “mere coincidence that the uncle of the two young men accused of the Boston bombings was related in marriage to the CIA figure who advocated using the networks which were later named ‘al Qaeda’ across Central Asia, including Chechnya where the Tsarnaev brothers had roots.”[23]

A lot of question marks surround a trip that Tamrlan took to Dagestan in 2012; his meeting with a prominent Islamic leader on the Russian radar (Magomed Kartashov), and the flashy Western clothing he was seen wearing, which was uncharacteristic, like the 9/11 hijackers, of Muslim extremists.

Yet more questions surround the killing of a friend of Tamarlan’s, Ibrahim Todashev, who was shot by police in Orlando, Florida while being questioned by the FBI. Police claimed that Todashev had lunged at police with a knife, though later it came out that he was unarmed and that he had been tortured and shot 13 times. His father wrote a letter to President Barack Obama stating that the police had killed his son “deliberately so that he can never speak and never take part in court hearings.”[24]

Ibrahim Todashev [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

McKee concludes his piece by noting that “when you add up the ‘bomb exercise,’ the presence of what appeared to be Craft International contractors (whose presence there was denied), the abundant evidence of faked injuries, the inconsistent and improbable carjacking story, as well as the murder of Sean Collier, you get a picture of a deception, a staged bombing, a false flag operation….This does not mean that no one was injured or killed, but we know that many injuries were reported by the media that simply did not happen, according to the visual evidence.”

McKee added that “the patsies who take the fall for so many of these staged false flag events so often have ties to the U.S. intelligence community, and this time is no exception.”[25]

