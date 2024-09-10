[Source: armytimes.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine.

During the GOP convention in Milwaukee in July, speaker after speaker made it seem like the U.S.-Mexico border was as porous as a leaking sieve and that the Biden administration had allowed the U.S. to be overrun by illegal immigrants.

In 2024, however, the Biden administration signed off on a record $30 billion spending on border patrol. Four million people have been kicked out of the U.S. since Biden took office—compared with 1.5 million during Donald Trump’s presidency.

In February, Biden and Kamala Harris supported a border bill that, had it passed, would have given an additional $15 billion to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), on top of the record $30 billion spending.

The extra money was to be used for expanding Trump’s border wall, providing more surveillance technologies, furthering DNA extraction of border crossers, and utilizing maritime drone systems to go along with aerial drones that fly en masse around the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden at the border in El Paso, Texas, in January 2023 talking with Customs agent. [Source: japantimes.co.jp ]

Huge Gap Between Rhetoric and Reality

On August 15, Todd Miller, an Arizona-based journalist who specializes in border security issues, spoke at a webinar hosted by the War Industry Resisters Network and Massachusetts Peace Action, about the dichotomy between political rhetoric during this election cycle and reality.

Miller discussed how the U.S.-Mexico border is a heavily militarized zone where the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deploys a host of Orwellian surveillance technologies, including sophisticated biometric database and DNA extraction systems, sensors and drones.

In 2011, Boeing was given a major contract to construct surveillance towers and a virtual wall, which was followed by the construction of Trump’s border wall that now runs some 455 miles.

Donald Trump at U.S. Border Patrol station in Arizona in 2020. Trump is advocating for mass deportations this election cycle. [Source: theborderchronicle.com ]

Perhaps the most futuristic weapons that ICE deploys are two robotic dogs, produced by Ghost Robotics of Philadelphia, which possess high-tech cameras and are weaponized.

According to Miller, the budget for border patrol and surveillance has increased exponentially since the 1990s, escalating from $1.5 billion in 1994 to $4.5 billion in 2000 to $20 billion in 2017, to the $30 billion today.

The events of 9/11 were a major game changer. DHS was created subsequently and escalation of border surveillance and militarization was justified under the guise of “counter-terrorism.”

The War on Drugs has been another important pretext going back to the Nixon era, when electronic sensors were first adopted on the U.S.-Mexico border from Robert S. McNamara’s “electronic battlefield” in Vietnam.[1]

Computer used to monitor ground sensors in the 1970s. [Source: gizmodo.com ]

Beech QU-22B pilotless aircraft used for border patrol on the U.S.-Mexico border in the 1970s. [Source: gizmodo.com ]

The Clinton administration employed robotic drones for the first time along the border with radar-blimps and military aircraft equipped with high-speed thermal imagers, night vision and infrared detection devices, and Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers and radio links to law enforcement agencies off the Florida coast and a drug-intelligence center in El Paso, Texas.[2]

It was the Clinton administration, ironically, which passed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that devastated Mexico’s agricultural industry by removing tariffs on U.S. agribusiness, contributing to a spike in migration to the U.S. along with drug trafficking.

President Bill Clinton promoting NAFTA on October 20, 1993, with Jay Inslee (D-WA) on his right. [Source: businessinsider.com ]

The impact of NAFTA and other U.S. foreign policies in fueling immigration from Mexico and South America are rarely discussed by political candidates who vie with one another to prove how “tough” they are in policing the border and controlling illegal immigration.

Adjunct of the Military-Industrial Complex Supported by Two-Party Duopoly

The border-industrial complex continues to grow today as an adjunct to the military-industrial complex. Most of the same companies that have profited massively off wars like Afghanistan, Ukraine, Libya and Israel-Gaza receive major government contracts for border patrol.

Mainstays of the border-industrial complex include:

Lockheed Martin, a top border contractor, which built a border surveillance center as part of the mid-2000s Secure Border Initiative. Elbit Systems, an Israeli company, which produces surveillance technologies also used for social control purposes in the West Bank and Gaza. General Dynamics, one of Obama’s top all-time campaign donors, which has developed a remote video surveillance system used to police the border. Northrop Grumman, which created an advanced biometric and facial recognition system used by Border Patrol agents.

Big Brother is watching: General Dynamics- manufactured video surveillance system at the U.S.-Mexico border. [Source: sksecuritygroup.com ]

Elbit Systems border surveillance technologies: From the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories to the U.S.-Mexico border. [Source: elbitsystems.com ]

Miller found it somewhat surprising that, during the 2020 election, border industry companies gave three times more money to Joe Biden than they did to Donald Trump.

In the 2020 election campaign, Biden and the Democrats advocated for relatively liberal positions, vowing to halt building Trump’s border wall, to not put any kids in ICE detention centers, and to establish a moratorium on deportations.

Those promises went largely unfulfilled, with Biden deporting more than three times as many immigrants as Trump.

In the current campaign, Harris, amazingly, is running to Trump’s right in the sense that she is trying to show that she is tougher than he is.

Kamala Harris at CBP facility in 2021. [Source: theborderchronicle.com ]

In her first campaign ad, Harris criticized Trump for blocking a bill to increase the number of border patrol agents and promised to hire more border agents, bolster law enforcement technologies deployed at the border, and ramp up prosecutions of illegal border crossers.

In a follow-up ad, Harris emphasized her background as a border state prosecutor who prosecuted border gangs and bragged about backing “the toughest border control bill in decades” as vice president, vowing to sign the bill as president.